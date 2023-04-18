Bar proprietor on the run after employee dies mysteriously

A businessman in Malaba Town Council in Tororo District is on the run after allegedly killing his employee, a bar attendant.

Police have identified the deceased as Victor Wesonga, 32, a resident of Malaba North Zone, Malaba Town Council. It is alleged that the victim was beaten to death following his failure to account for some bottles of beer he had sold out.

The Bukedi South Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said that the deceased had been working as a bar attendant in a bar belonging to the suspect, located in Tororo town.

“It is alleged that on April 15, 2023, at about midnight, the deceased failed to account for some bottles of beer he had sold out. This annoyed his who immediately began assaulting him from the said bar,” Mr Mugwe said.

He said police recovered the deceased’s body from an incomplete structure in Malaba Town Council, where it is suspected to have been dumped after the incident.

“The key suspect and his entire family have fled their home in Malaba Town and are believed to be on the run,” Mr Mugwe said.

Police officers visited and documented the crime scene, recorded statements from neighbours as investigations into the matter continue.