A 24-year-old barber and a 21-year-old student who have been living as lovers in the same room in Mosque Zone, Kibuli Parish, Makindye Division, Kampala District have died following a knife fight, according to police detectives who are now treating their demise as a homicide case.

Arnold Senkungu and Shina Atwine are alleged to have stabbed each other to death following a disagreement on Wednesday morning.

“The incident occurred at Senkungu Arnold's residence in Kabalagala, where the 24-year-old barber and 21-year-old student were found in distress by their neighbor, Sserunjoji Frank. Discovering fresh blood and locked doors, neighbors forced entry to find Senkungu alive but succumbed to injuries at Kibuli Hospital. Tragically, Atwine Shina was found lifeless with a deep neck wound,” said the Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigyire.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Owoyesigyire, swift police response and homicide unit uncovered a scene of struggle.

“A new knife with fresh blood and witness statements were pivotal to the investigation,” he added.

Senkungu had multiple injuries and it is alleged that the couple, exhibited signs of a troubled marriage.

Atwine had reportedly confided in a friend about mistreatment before purchasing a new knife, possibly indicating premeditation.

“The motive of the murder is still under investigation and more details will be availed as soon as possible,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.