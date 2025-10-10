Barley farmers in Rwenzori sub-region demand better roads to boost production

Over 4,000 farmers from Kasese, Bunyangabu, Kabarole, and Ntoroko districts who grow barley in the highland areas of the Rwenzori Mountain ranges have called for improved road infrastructure, saying the poor state of roads is negatively affecting production and transportation of their produce.

Barley, a key raw material used in beer manufacturing, has become a major cash crop in the region. However, despite being among the largest producers, farmers say poor road networks have continued to undermine their productivity and profits.

Mr George Begumisa, one of the barley lead farmers, said transport challenges have persisted for the past eight years, hindering both the movement of inputs and the harvested crops.

“We started with about 200 farmers, but now we are over 4,000. The main challenge remains poor roads. We carry inputs and harvests on our heads because vehicles cannot access our gardens. If roads were improved, our production would increase significantly,” Begumisa said.

Ms Topista Biira, another farmer from Kasese district, said the difficult terrain and poor infrastructure have increased the cost of production, limiting profits.

“Because of the hilly nature of our area, transporting raw materials and produce is very expensive. Although a kilogram of barley sells at Shs 1,700, the high cost of production leaves us with little profit. We need better roads to connect our farmlands and access inputs like fertilizers more easily,” Biira noted.

The Kabarole District Chairperson, Mr Richard Rwabuhinga, acknowledged the challenges, noting that barley cultivation has transformed the livelihoods of many farmers, especially in Karangura Sub-county, Kabarole district.

He said that for farmers to benefit more, there is a need for value addition to increase farmers’ incomes.

“Barley is a profitable crop and has attracted many farmers. However, without value addition, our farmers are selling raw materials instead of finished products. We appeal to Nile Breweries to establish a processing factory here so that farmers can benefit more,” Rwabuhinga said.

He added that with modern farming practices, guaranteed markets, and better access to resources, farmers could boost yields, create jobs, and enhance household income.

On Thursday, October 9, hundreds of barley farmers from the Rwenzori sub-region gathered in Fort Portal City to celebrate their contribution to Uganda’s barley value chain.

Outstanding barley farmers from the Rwenzori sub-region pose for a photo with the awards they received from Nile Breweries on October 9, 2025 in Fort Portal City. Photo/Alex Ashaba.

Mr Joseph Luzinda, Agricultural Manager at Nile Breweries Limited (NBL), noted that besides poor infrastructure, farmers face additional challenges such as climate change, unpredictable rainfall, pests, and limited access to mechanization.

“Through our Local Raw Material Programme, we are supporting farmers with climate-smart farming techniques, affordable mechanization, and guaranteed markets for their barley,” Luzinda said.

Mr Emmanuel Njuki, Legal and Corporate Affairs Lead at NBL, said the company sources produce worth Shs109.3 billion annually from local farmers, and in the Rwenzori sub-region alone, the brewery supports about 5,000 farmers.

“Sustainability is not an aspiration; it is an obligation. Our work in Uganda shows that when we empower farmers with the right tools, training, and partnerships, we create resilient supply chains, stronger communities, and shared prosperity,” Ms Ingrid De Ryke, Chief Sustainability Officer at AB InBev, said.

During the celebration, the best farmers received awards of recognition, and farm materials such as knapsack sprayers and protective gear, such as gumboots and overalls.