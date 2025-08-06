Baryomunsi faces mixed reactions in wooing Busoga delegates for CEC

The Minister for Information, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, has encountered a blend of support and criticism during his visit to the Busoga sub-region as he campaigns for re-election to the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) representing Western Uganda.

Dr Baryomunsi was accompanied by Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, the NRM Vice Chairperson for Buganda Region, and Ms Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, the party’s National Chairperson for the Women’s League, as they sought endorsement from NRM delegates in Busoga.

However, their reception was not entirely warm. Mr Majid Musongora, the NRM chairperson for Jinja South Division, voiced frustration with what he described as the neglect of grassroots party members by national CEC leaders once elected.

“You people only come back when you need votes,” he said. “Some districts have even failed to pay rent for offices, and others with offices don’t even use them. Yet you sit on CEC—what do you do there?” Musongora asked pointedly.

While some delegates welcomed the visiting team, concerns were raised about the top leadership’s tendency to impose decisions instead of empowering grassroots structures.

Mr Godfrey Sajabi, the NRM chairperson of Mayuge Town Council, bluntly stated that voters now demand more than words.

“The higher bidder takes the votes, not with speeches, but with cash. Some of you never return once elected,” Sajabi said.

In response, Dr Baryomunsi emphasized the importance of grassroots participation and called on delegates to elect leaders who are part of their communities, rather than relying solely on teams from Kampala.

“When I go back for the CEC planning meeting, I will emphasize the importance of using local leaders who know their residents to solicit support for the President,” he said.

He also addressed pressing concerns in the region, promising that enforcement actions such as the eviction of people from swamps or harassment of fishermen would not take place in Busoga without alternatives being provided first.

To remedy frustrations over campaign funding, Dr Baryomunsi pledged that mobilization money would be channeled directly to local structures instead of being controlled by teams from Kampala.

Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi also appealed for support, highlighting his long-standing service to the party and his role in promoting tourism in Busoga during his tenure as Minister for Tourism.

“I have stayed loyal to the NRM, even after I lost my ministerial role. My contribution to Busoga’s tourism development speaks for itself,” Kiwanda said.

Ms Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, the party’s National Chairperson for the Women’s League, kneels as she seeks votes from NRM Women’s League members in Busoga. PHOTO/ABUBAKER KIRUNDA

Ms Lydia Wanyoto, who is seeking re-election as National Chairperson for the Women’s League, promised to push for a special fund to support women in business.

“Many women struggle with access to capital. I will advocate for a special fund to make their lives easier,” she said.