Baryomunsi scoffs at AfCON 2027 critics

The minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi has scoffed at a group of individuals questioning Uganda’s capacity to jointly host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) with Kenya and Tanzania, slated for 2027.

Dr Baryomunsi who described the critics as self-seekers, who only wish badly for the country, revealed that by 2027, Uganda will be ready for the tournament with all the required facilities and resources in place.

“We have Ugandans who hate their country as if they have another country, but these are idlers who just want to give themselves work. Unfortunately for them, their criticisms will amount to nothing,” Dr Baryomunsi said on Tuesday.

“Some of these critics like the Lord Mayor [Erias Lukwago] and Male Mabirizi [lawyer] just want to be covered by the media. But the fact is that Uganda together with the other countries will give their best when that time comes,” he added as he addressed journalists in Kampala.

On September 27, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) awarded Uganda, Kenya and Tanzania the hosting rights for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, this has since stirred debate in the media, especially on microblogging platforms, with many skeptical Ugandans questioning the country’s capacity to host the games, particularly in terms of the required infrastructure like standard stadiums and training grounds.

Among these was the sensational city lawyer, Male Mabirizi who wrote to CAF requesting for the disqualification of Uganda on grounds that the current regime has continued to violate human rights, condoning corruption, among others.

Dr Baryomunsi dismissed the criticisms and urged Ugandans to stop politicizing every milestone reached by the country.

“Politics has spoiled Ugandans because they think that everything that happens in the country must be politicized, this is a wrong perception because there are points where we should unite irrespective of our political affiliations,” he said.

Equally, President Yoweri Museveni earlier welcomed Uganda's successful bid to host the tournament and also expressed the country’s readiness for Afcon 2027.

Some of the bankable sports infrastructure for Uganda that are set for Afcon 2027 include, Mandale National Stadium [which is under renovation], Muteesa II Stadium, St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende and Nakivubo Stadium, which is still under construction. Government is also planning to construct other stadiums in Hoima and Lira.