Basajjabalaba kicked out of UMSC leadership again

Businessman Hassan Basajjabalaba has again been kicked out of Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC) leadership, where he has been a member of the General Assembly.

Basajja, as he is commonly known, ascended to the UMSC top decision-making organ last November after sailing through as the chairperson of Bushenyi Muslim District (Bushenyi, Buhweju, Rubirizi, and Mitooma).

One of the district delegates reportedly nominated Mr Basajjabalaba to represent Bushenyi in the UMSC General Assembly and was he unanimously endorsed by members.

But in a Monday statement, the UMSC Electoral Commission headed by Mr Abubaker Were Wadangho disqualified Mr Basajjabalaba, saying he was illegally elected.

He said the decision to remove Mr Basajjabalaba was reached after a thorough investigation in response to a petition filed by a significant portion of the electorate of Bushenyi Muslim District.

According to Mr Wadangho, his office discovered widespread election malpractices, including forgeries reportedly committed by Mr Basajjabalaba.

“He [Basajjabalaba] was wrongly listed on the declaration of results forms as the duly-elected Bushenyi Muslim District chairperson and delegate to the UMSC General Assembly [and] in violation of the election regulations and guidelines.

“Furthermore, the commission found that Hon Hassan Basajjabalaba’s election was invalid according to the UMSC Constitution,” he further said.

Mr Wadangho cited Article 29(6), which prohibits Mr Basajjabalaba from standing for any post within the UMSC structure.

Basajja was suspended from UMSC chairmanship in 2010 on the grounds that he had failed to complete work on the UMSC perimeter-shopping complex at Old Kampala. He was replaced by Mr Abdulkadir Baronde, who died in 2020, leaving his deputy, Mr Abdul Nadduli, in an acting capacity until last December when the latter handed over to a new office bearer, Prof Muhammad Lubega Kisambira.

Mr Wadangho said credible evidence presented by the petitioners indicated that Mr Basajjabalaba was successfully impeached from the position of UMSC national chairman by the relevant topmost organ of the council.

When contacted yesterday, Mr Basajjabalaba scoffed at the UMSC Electoral Commission’s decision, saying it has no powers to disqualify a duly-elected member of the assembly.

“I was elected by Muslims in Bushenyi and it is only the UMSC General Assembly or court which can challenge my election, not the electoral commission,” he said.

He blamed his woes on Mufti Shaban Mubajje, whom he said is trying to “play politics to deny him a chance to serve the Muslim community”.