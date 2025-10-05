Basalirwa betrayed voters’ trust- Kyagulanyi

National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, has urged the Bugiri Municipality electorate to replace the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Asuman Basalirwa of Justice Forum (JEEMA) with NUP’s Macelino Egesa Mangeni after the former reportedly betrayed their course.

“Our brother, the current MP, betrayed us. We believed he would deliver services to the people, but he has failed. We no longer understand his ways. It’s time to vote him out and bring in someone who will work for the people,” Mr Kyagulanyi said as he campaigned in Bugiri on Saturday evening.









National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi arrives at his campaign venue in Bugiri District on October 4, 2025. PHOTO/ASUMAN MUSOBYA.

Mr Kyagulanyi, then Kyadondo East MP, backed Mr Basalirwa in a 2018 by-election in which the latter beat four other candidates, including those sponsored by Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), to emerge the winner.

However, Mr Kyagulanyi now argues that Mr Mangeni is better placed to address the current challenges facing Bugiri municipality if he becomes its legislator.



Campaigning for Basalirwa

It is worth noting that in the 2018 Bugiri Municipality by-election, Mr Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, vigorously campaigned for Mr Basalirwa, a move that significantly contributed to his victory.

That by-election followed a contentious 2016 general election result, where Mr Basalirwa's initial win was challenged, leading to a re-run in 2018.

The final results of the 2018 Bugiri Municipality by-election were as follows:

Mr Asuman Basalirwa (JEEMA) – 3,928 votes (48.22%), Ms Eunice Namatende (FDC) – 928 votes (11.39%).

Mr John Francis Oketcho (NRM) – 3,267 votes (40.11%),Mr Joel Wamono (Independent) – 15 votes (0.18%),Mr Siragi Samanya Lyavala (Independent) – 8 votes (0.10%)

Despite their earlier alliance, Mr Kyagulanyi has now distanced himself from Basalirwa, accusing him of underperformance and betrayal of the people’s trust.



What the Bugiri electorate wants

Several locals who spoke to this publication echoed the need for real change in leadership and emphasised that Uganda’s next president should prioritise key sectors such as health, education, and agriculture.

Mr James Mugoya, a resident of Nakavule village in Kapyanga Sub-county, stressed the importance of leaders fulfilling their campaign promises.

“Most leaders promise a lot but deliver nothing. This has hurt development in the country. We need leaders who will implement their manifestos,” he said.

Mr John Wetyaki, a resident of Nabukalu Town Council, decried high corruption and impunity among government officials and politicians.



“Corruption among government officials is destroying our economy. The new president must hold corrupt officials accountable because they are misusing resources that could be used for national development,” he said.



