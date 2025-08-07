Battered by harsh life, Mbale sex workers seek govt help

As dusk settles over Mbale City and workers retreat to their homes, a different kind of commerce begins to stir. The transition from day to night marks more than just the end of business hours; it signals the emergence of an underground economy thriving beneath the law. Along Naboa Street, Downtown Road, Market Street, and other nightlife hubs, women step into the shadows. Positioned under flickering lights or leaning against walls, they wait as people pass by. Dressed in tight-fitting clothes and glowing make-up, they aim to attract potential customers. But behind the presentation is a grim reality. This is illegal work born not from choice but from desperation. These are not just statistics—they are mothers and daughters surviving abandonment and poverty. Their stories challenge simple moral judgments. Our investigation required navigating sensitive legal and emotional terrain.

I spent several nights building trust and speaking with women in shadowed corners, always protecting their anonymity. Names and identifying details have been withheld to protect the safety and privacy of those interviewed. On Naboa Street, a woman in her forties shared her story. Her weathered hands and tired eyes revealed years of hardship before she spoke. “What brings me here is feeding my children,” she said. “My husband left five years ago and never returned. I was left with everything,” she added. She described her routine: “Every evening, I leave my children at home after making sure they’ve eaten whatever little I can find. The youngest is eight, and I rely on the older ones to look after her.” When asked how she feels about the work, she paused. “I don’t take pride in it, but I’m not ashamed either.

This is survival. When you have school fees to pay and mouths to feed, pride becomes a luxury.” She glanced around. “Every woman you see here has a story like mine. We’re not here by choice—life left us with no other options,” she added. The emotional toll is relentless. “Some nights I stand here until morning, hoping someone will approach. The hunger in my stomach competes with the anxiety in my heart,” she added. On good nights, she makes about Shs50,000. Many nights, she returns with nothing. Her story echoed those of many others: single mothers abandoned by partners, with no safety net and few job prospects. The economics are harsh. Rooms cost between Shs10,000 and Shs20,000 per client. Some women work with multiple clients a night to meet basic household needs. Others use dark alleys to avoid room costs, choosing risk over hunger. Many travel from distant villages to work in Mbale, too afraid to return home before daylight.

A legal grey zone

Uganda’s Penal Code criminalises prostitution, but enforcement is patchy. Rather than stopping the practice, the law drives it further underground. In this legal grey zone, women lack protection from abuse or exploitation. “We don’t do this because we want to,” one woman told me. “We do it because we have no choice. If someone gave us another way to feed our families, we’d leave this in a heartbeat,” she added. Single mothers, abandoned Our investigation revealed a recurring pattern: most of Mbale’s sex workers are single mothers abandoned by their partners.

Many have children from different fathers, some of whom were former clients. One woman on Market Street shared a story spanning a decade of tough choices. “I entered this work 10 years ago. My first born was just three. My husband changed after I gave birth and eventually left us with nothing,” she said. She tried everything—laundry, carrying water, cleaning houses—but it paid only Shs5,000 for a full day. “It wasn’t enough.” A neighbour introduced her to sex work. “She looked well-fed, dressed better. When I asked, she told me. I refused at first. But when my child got sick and I had no hospital money, I gave in.”

She recalled her first night. “I was shaking when the first man approached me. I couldn’t even lie. I told him everything. He didn’t take advantage—he gave me Shs200,000 and told me to go home to my child,” she added. Tears welled as she continued. “He said, ‘Use this to find another way.’” That moment stayed with her, but life had other plans. Over time, her family grew. “I have four children now. Three of their fathers were clients. The youngest—I don’t even know who the father is. I was too desperate to insist on protection,” she said. She considered terminating the last pregnancy. “But I was scared. What if I died? Who would care for my other children? I couldn’t risk that. So I kept the baby.” Nearly every woman I spoke to made the same plea: government intervention to provide alternative livelihoods. They are not asking for charity, but for a safe, dignified way to survive.

They face constant risks: STDs, violence, exploitation, even death. “Every night I work in fear,” said one. “Some men turn violent when it’s time to pay. Others carry diseases, and we can’t always protect ourselves.” Despite it all, many women show remarkable entrepreneurial thinking. One woman detailed her dream: “I want to open a small bar. I know what people here like—music, drinks, and location. I just need capital.” Her budget? About Shs3 million for six months of rent, furniture, sound system, and stock. The emotional cost is heavy. “I’ve seen friends die from diseases,” one said. “Every time I’m with a client, I pray it won’t be my last,” she added. Their frustration is clear. “Nobody chooses this life because they love it,” a veteran explained. “We hate it. We hate the danger, the shame, even ourselves sometimes. But poverty forces us here—and keeps us here,” she added.

A glimmer of hope

There may be a way out. The Microfinance Support Centre (MSC) recently launched a targeted programme to help women in the sex trade transition into small business owners. The initiative encourages the formation of Saccos (Savings and Credit Cooperative Organisations) and provides start-up grants—not loans—to fund legitimate businesses. “We recognise that these women are trapped by circumstances, not by choice,” said Mr Francis Erwok, the MSC eastern regional manager. “Our programme aims to restore dignity through economic empowerment,” he added. During a recent two-day training in Mbale, MSC engaged with more than 100 women, providing business skills and financial literacy. The programme demonstrates the government’s commitment to offering real alternatives.



