Battle for Miss Lango: Who will be Lango's ‘first among equals’?

Eleven beautiful young ladies from across different Lango clans are battling for the title of Miss Lango.

They are Winnie Apio, Poska Akello, Ruth Atima, Samantha Patience Awor, Remah Sharon Awor, Winnie Akite, Priscila Acheng, Lindah Acio Abong, Daisy Fiona Nakima, Patience Ruth Kissa, and Brendah Rose Alum.

Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the Lango Paramount Chief-elect, while blessing the contestants at his residence in Lira City on Friday, said “the first among equals” will be picked on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

However, he urged the contestants to use their beauty to tackle the issues of wetland encroachment, environmental degradation, and disunity among Lango clansmen.

“Beauty is like money and if misused it can be disastrous. Don’t use it to disrespect people or extort money from men but utilise your beauty to cause personal development and the development of Lango. We want you to grow and become good Lango mothers of tomorrow,” Eng Dr Odongo Okune said.

“Since men listen more to beautiful ladies, we want you to go and talk to people so that they can stop encroaching on wetlands, forest reserves and also stop cutting trees for charcoal burning.”

The beauty pageant of the Lango tribe in northern Uganda started in 2022. Contestants are judged and ranked according to among others, their physical attributes.

Ms Winnie Shakila Among, the managing director of Miss Lango Beauty Pageant, told this publication that the event is mainly meant to celebrate the Lango culture and expose it to the world.

This year’s edition is under the theme “Harnessing the power of Lango culture in tackling climate change.”

“This year, we want to focus so much on the issues of climate change where we are going to plant trees at all district headquarters and health centres in Lango sub-region,” she said.

She added: “We have also identified 30 households in each district including Lira City where we are going to plant fruit seedlings so that they can grow and give our community what they can either eat or sell. They can use the money generated from the sale of their fruits to take their children to school.”

Challenges

The event organisers the major challenge is the negative perception that pageantry is all about exposing young girls to be spoiled.

“But that is not true. We are in collaboration with the Lango Cultural Institution, we value our culture so much, and we value how these girls present themselves because at the end of the day whatever they do outside there they are portraying what the Lango community is,” said the managing director of Miss Lango Beauty Pageant.

About the contestants

Winnie Apio, 23

She comes from Otuke District and is a member of Bako Abwori Omio Clan. Apio is a student at Makerere Business Training Centre pursuing a diploma in Refrigeration and air conditioning engineering.

Poska Akello, 24

She is a teacher by profession, hails from Oyam District and is a member of Okii Ojukol Clan.

Ruth Atima, 20

This young entrepreneur comes from Kwania District, and is a member of Inomo Clan.

Samantha Patience Awor, 19

She is a member of Ayer Adworkori Clan. This student at YMCA, who is pursuing a certificate in Tourism and Hotel Management, comes from Kole District.

Remah Sharon Akello, 20

She is from Arak-Oyeogweng Clan and Amolatar is her home district. Akello is a student at Makerere University Business Training Centre pursuing a certificate in Public Administration and Management.

Winnie Akite, 23

She is an entrepreneur who comes from Lira City, and a member of Okii Okum Clan.

Priscila Acheng

She is a member of Palamyek Clan. Acheng, who comes from Lira City, is a student at Uganda Christian Institute for Professional Development pursuing a certificate in Secretarial Studies and Management.

Lindah Acio Abong, 23

She comes from Lira City, and is a member of Bako Olang Clan. Acio is a student at Ndejje University pursuing a diploma in sustainable agriculture and extension.

Daisy Fiona Nakima, 22

She is a student of Kampala International University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Social Work and Social Administration. Nakima, who comes from Kole District, is a member of Omolatar Odyakolo Clan.

Patience Ruth Kissa, 20

She is a member of Pedi Cungkal Clan, with their ancestral home village in Alebtong District. Kissa is a student at Makerere University pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Library and Information Sciences.

Brendah Rose Alum, 24