Battle lines drawn as Wanyoto wins NRM flag to face off with Galiwango

The race for the Woman Member of Parliament (MP) for Mbale City has seen battle lines drawn between Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, who won the National Resistance Movement (NRM) flag on Thursday, July 17 and the incumbent, Connie Galiwango, who is running on the independent ticket.



Ms Galiwango, who had earlier served as Woman MP for Mbale District for two terms, declined to participate in the ruling party primaries, saying the system is designed to favour Ms Wanyoto, who is also the chairperson of women league. Ms Wanyoto has always denied the allegations.



In the 2021 general election, Ms Galiwango contested as an independent candidate and won to become the first Woman MP for Mbale City with 40,729 votes beating her perennial rival, Ms Wanyoto who got 25,276 votes. Mr Galiwango died in 2023.



While addressing journalists at the weekend at Deliverance Church Hall in Mbale City, Ms Galiwango, an NRM member, declared her intention to contest in an attempt to retain the seat in 2026 but on an independent ticket.



“There is no way I could return to that mess in the NRM primaries with the same opponent and others. I have my reasons for not returning to the primaries—not as a rebel, but peace maker. That is why I have chosen to run as an independent,” she said.

She said rumors that she had pulled out of the race were being spread by her opponents to discourage her voters.

“I have not been around, and it has not been deliberate. It was due to circumstances. After the election, I spent two years in court, and it was a very expensive venture. When I finished court, my father passed on and at the same time, my husband was sick, who also passed on. It was a difficult time,” she said.

Ms Galiwango’s husband, late Dr Hassan Galiwango, served as High Commissioner to Kenya and Seychelles and Director of finance and Administration in the ruling NRM Party in 2023.



Mr Clyan Gimei, a media strategist based in Mbale City said the fluid demographic traits of the city makes the race unpredictable and tough.

“Mbale City has young voters, who are easily swayed by any sensation, the old voters, who are a little analytical in making their voting decisions, the pure urban population that is fairly informed on the political trends in the country and the peri-locals, who are relatively less informed,” he said.

Mr Julius Magona, an opinion leader, said the comeback of Galiwango into the race complicates Wanyoto’s chances of going to parliament.



“Wanyoto’s chances to go to Parliament had risen because people heard reports that Galiwango was out. Now that she is still in, it complicates matters and Wanyoto and NRM as a party have some work to do,” Mr Magona, a resident of Nkoma cell in Northern City Division, says.



He added, “The opposition in the city is still strong, because the NRM leadership is too divided,” he said.

According to him, Wanyoto won the NRM flag easily because she contested with weaker candidates.

Wanyoto won the NRM flag with 52,299 votes while her closest contender, Ms Sarah Wasagali, got 14,601 votes, as Ms Rita Namuwenge came third with 8,775 votes.

"I won in all 12 sub-counties that make up Mbale City. I am the people’s candidate for this community," Ms Wanyoto said.

According to Ms Wanyoto, her camp had some challenges in the 2021 election, which led to her failure to make it to House dominated by NRM representatives.

"People have assured me that it is my turn to lead them as the Woman Member of Parliament for Mbale City. I call on the people of Mbale City, regardless of political affiliation, to support me in the 2026 general election for the good of the community,” she said.

However, Dr Wasagali said she did not accept the results, expressing concern that the NRM would continue to perform poorly in Mbale City due to irregularities that marred the primaries.

She said the exercise began late and that many registrars on the ground were compromised.

"In some areas where it rained, there was no voting, yet we saw results being read from those polling stations. Some of our agents were not given declaration forms. In Namatala, I won at all polling stations," she claimed.

She added,"For me, I consider myself the people's flag bearer. I am disappointed with NRM officers in Mbale for taking sides," Dr Wasagali said. Ms Wanyoto dismissed her claims as false.

In other divisions in the city, Mr Umar Nangoli won the NRM flag for Northern City Division with 22,166 votes against his main rival, Hudu Hussein, who got 21,575 votes, followed by Ismail Mukakadi, who got 14,936 votes.

The incumbent Seth Wambede secured 7638 votes while John Wekesa Wambongo won as flag bearer for the Industrial City Division with 24, 017 votes against his rival, Joel Mafabi Lulaba, who got 8,287 votes.

Mbale city has two city divisions; Industrial and Northern, and since the introduction of multiparty politics in 2005 by the NRM government, it has been regarded as Opposition stronghold.