Batwa community decry violation of their rights

About 1,000 Batwa people in Kisoro District have accused government of violating their human rights.

They are appealing to the international community to intervene, accusing the government of failing to resolve their issues given their unique status in society.

Led by Birara Batwa community leaders such as Ms Vastine Ayinkamiyi, Mr Yohana Semahane of Bizi Batwa community and Ms Constance Ntindimwebwa of Nyundo Batwa community, they said after government evicted them from the forests of Bwindi and Mgahinga to turn them into nationals parks, they have not been resettled.

The Batwa leaders raised their complaints on Wednesday at the closure of a three-day training on their human rights and land ownership organised by the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) in Kisoro District.

“All our rights were abused by the government because after evicting us from the Bwindi and Mghahinga forests, which were our ancestral homes, we were never resettled but left to live as destitute,” Ms Ayinkamiyi said.

“We appeal to the international community to intervene and influence the government to respect our human rights. We need land on which we can cultivate crops. There is no way we can benefit from the government programmes of poverty eradication and wealth creation when we do not have land,” she added.

The aggrieved Batwa leaders also asked the government to always give them some percentage of revenue collected from every tourist who visits to watch the mountain gorillas in Bwindi and Mgahinga national parks.

“We used to get free food, water, herbs and other necessities from the forests before government turned them into protected areas. We appeal to local and international organisations to support us in demanding for our compensation from the government,” Mr Semahane said.

Officials from the UHRC led by director of Research, Education and Documentation, Mr Kamadi Byonabye, emphasised that it is the duty of the Commission to protect and promote human rights in the country irrespective of someone’s status, sex, political ideology, tribe, among others.

“Indigenous people and minority groups are also protected under the Constitution of Uganda. Human rights are rights we have simply because we exist as human beings, they are noted granted by anyone. These rights are inherent to us,” Mr Kamadi said.

The coordinator of United Organisation for Batwa Development in Uganda, Ms Peninah Zaninka, said the Batwa community continue to face challenges such as lack of land, high rate of illiteracy and failure to access income.

She noted that Batwa have endured many human rights violations such as being politically neglected and maginalised.

She also revealed that almost all Batwa under her organisation live as squatters on other peoples’ lands.