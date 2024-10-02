Be active champions of peace, VP Alupo urges youth

Uganda’s Vice President has urged youngsters to be active champions of peace, tolerance, and coexistence.

Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo says Uganda's journey towards peace has been hard-fought. She applauded the leadership of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government for the fruits of stability, unity, security and economic progress that people are currently enjoying in the East African landlocked country.

“This peace [we are enjoying] did not come by accident. It is the result of a deliberate commitment to tolerance, non-violence, and inclusive governance,” she said.

“And today, we must ensure that the youth remain at the centre of this peace process, not as passive beneficiaries but as active champions of peace, tolerance, and coexistence.”

The Vice President’s message was contained in a speech delivered by the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi during the inaugural pathways to peace at the Youth Convention on Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Nakawa, Kampala, on Wednesday, October 2.

The Vice President said as the country looks ahead to the upcoming elections, it is crucial to remember that the youth hold the key to shaping Uganda's future. She noted not only being the largest population in Uganda but the youth are also the most dynamic, energetic, and innovative group in our society.

“The role of youth in championing peace and fostering coexistence cannot be overstated and the inaugural convention sets the stage for the youth to take up their rightful place as leaders and peace builders,” Maj (Rtd) Alupo said.

The youth can also actively contribute in shaping a future where conflicts are resolved through dialogue and where every Ugandan, regardless of background or belief, can coexist in harmony.

She added that Africa, as a continent, is at a crossroads where the aspirations of its young people must be met with opportunities for growth, employment, and economic participation.