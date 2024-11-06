Be careful, police tell motorists as rain season peaks

With heavy rain currently battering many parts of the country, the police have appealed to motorists and the general public to exercise caution to reduce road accidents and be safe from lightning strikes.

The call comes after 14 people were killed by lightning on Sunday in Lamwo District during a church service. The incident left 34 others injured.

Addressing journalists on Monday in Kampala, the police spokesperson, Mr Kituuma Rusoke, said since the rainy season is reaching its peak, incidents of lightning are more likely to occur.

"The first piece of advice is on seeking shelter immediately and we say at the first sign of thunder or lightning, one should seek shelter in a fully closed building," Mr Rusoke said.

He warned the public against taking shelter in structures that are not fully enclosed.

"Sometimes you find incidents where it's a football match and people run under a pavilion, thinking that they have run away from the threats that come with the heavy rains. We always advise that people go into enclosed structures," Mr Rusoke said.

Mr Rusoke also advised the public to always stay indoors and cautioned against collecting rainwater. He also advised people to avoid travelling on water bodies during heavy rain.

"Of course, there are unavoidable circumstances where you find people have already drifted deep into the middle or far distance into the water body. That's a different case altogether. But where travellers can access the shelter of the water body, it is usually advisable to stop because water is a high conductor of electric current," Mr Rusoke said.

"Then there is also advice, which is technical of course, staying away from metal objects. Our brothers who are in the welding environment, you find somebody holding onto metal equipment. These also increase the risk of being struck by lightning because metals conduct currents with ease," he added.

The spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, Mr Michael Kananura, revealed that when it rains, roads become flooded and also there is reduced visibility.