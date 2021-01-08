Be change agents, VP Ssekandi tells graduates

By Jalira Namyalo More by this Author

Vice president Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi has asked graduates from the various universities and tertiary institutions to be change agents as the country strives to transform into a middle class economy.

Mr Ssekandi said that being part of the change agents would reduce the percentage of 68.9 percent of Ugandans who are stuck in subsistence production.

“Also to allow experts go into the community to skill Ugandans in whatever they do to positively impact on production, productivity and value addition to increase Uganda’s export and import services as well as mobilizing Ugandans to respond to president’s call to build a middle income economy in Uganda,” Mr Ssekandi said.

He made the remarks while presiding over the graduation of 545 candidates at St. Lawrence University (SLAU) in Kampala.

A total of 267 females against 278 males graduated in the various fields comprising mass communication, social sciences, and information technology among others at the 11th graduation ceremony.

The Vice President was optimistic that the graduates are coming to the job market amidst the Covid-19 pandemic which has caused an impact to both Uganda and the world at large.

“The period you have spent at SLAU, you have worked hard to acquire knowledge and skills. I believe and trust that you now possess requisite competencies in your various fields of study. Your qualifications should therefore not only act as your visas to employment, but also enable you to create your own jobs for other members in your communities,” Mr Ssekandi said.

He described SLAU as a product of the liberalization strategy of the higher education sector by the government.





“In line with the government strategy for this sector to produce high caliber human resources, the university (SLAU) emphasizes application of knowledge in response to market demands as well as entrepreneurial demands that will spur the country in the middle class income status,” Mr Ssekandi said.

According to Mr Ssekandi, the National Resistance Movement (NRM) government has made education and health among the first five priorities areas of focus for technology, growth and development to educate the knowledgeable people to practice in community to guide others.

Acting University Dean of Students, Mr Simon Peter Mabira urged the graduates to keep their good attitude to continue exploring, discover, dream and strive for excellence in the working world.

“Now you have new places to go, new things to try and new people to meet but avoid mental laziness, use your brains as your greatest computer because the more you use it the more you will grow richer,” he said.

Mr Mabira implored the graduates to continue using entrepreneurial skills to achieve economic independence saying they have equipped them with knowledge, skills and attitudes that will enable you to manage risks and exploit opportunities so as to be financially self-reliant and inevitably will eclipse current challenges.