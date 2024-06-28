Be honest when applying for jobs, applicants told

The Deputy Executive Director at the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) Alex Mugisha Kagume has urged student and graduate job applicants to exercise high levels of innovativeness and ensure that they package their skills, abilities and competencies to project what they can do in the job market.

Mugisha observed that fresh university graduates tend to lie on their curriculum vitas (CV) to persuade their potential employers for job placements.

“Be honest and do not include on your CV the qualifications you don’t have because you have heard of a job somewhere. In the end, you’ll not serve yourself and the organisation you intend to work for,” Mugisha remarked on Thursday at the launch of the International Business, Science and Technology University (ISBAT) University corporate job portal.

He added: “Avoid misrepresenting yourself and package your CV and resume well. The job portal will serve in part as a job centre where those with skills and knowledge can check for employment opportunities but also be used by employers looking out for potential employees with the required skills.”

ISBAT chancellor Fred Jachan Omach noted that educational institutions must focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) programs plus vocational training and soft skills development to ensure that graduates are not only employable but also capable of innovation and entrepreneurship.

“We need more such platforms and initiatives to bridge the gap between job seekers and employers. Promoting entrepreneurship through access to finance, mentorship, and supportive regulatory frameworks will enable young people to create jobs rather than just seeking them,” Omach said.

Thomas Manjesh, the Chief Technical Manager of Future Technologies said the portal mainly aims at filling the gap between the job industry and academia.

“Industries and organisations are growing fast. When students leave university, they should be absorbed into and suitable for the job industry. The portal will help students to identify their current skill levels and how they can improve the skillset to apply for particular jobs,” Manjesh said.