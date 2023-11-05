Be ready to defend yourselves, UPDF troops in Congo told

The Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) soldiers deployed on a peacekeeping mission in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been asked to be on alert to defend themselves in case of any attack.

The contingent commander Col Michael Walaka Hyeroba issued the directive Friday while addressing his troop commanders regarding the rapidly changing security environment in EACRF areas of operation in Rutshuru territory.

This follows ongoing threats against the mission troops following a series of attacks on them. Last month, rebels killed two Uganda soldiers in an attack that also left two civilians dead.

On October 16, two UPDF soldiers were injured in an ambush laid by an unknown armed militia group along the Rukoro-Burai road in Rutshuru territory. However, UPDF troops tactically fought ferociously through the ambush and continued to their mission in Bunagana.

The UPDF contingent spokesman, Capt Hassan Kato confirmed the contingent commander’s directive.

“The UPDF contingent commander under the EACRF in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo Col Michael Walaka Hyeroba has asked his troops to observe constant alertness and readiness to act anytime. He asked them to be ready to defend themselves, adding that in case they are attacked, they shouldn’t wait because the EACRF mandate gives them the right to self-defence,” Capt Kato said.

Col Hyeroba said that if the contingent is to consolidate the dividends registered, the force must accept being inconvenienced, avoid comfort zones and adhere to the standard operation procedures while executing its mandate. He urged the commanders to ensure force protection and be on standby, ready to confront any hostility by enemies of peace on EARCF troops.