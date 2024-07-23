Be ready to obey LC1 rules, retiring army chiefs told

Brigadier General Emmanuel Kanyesigye, the commandant of the Jinja Cantonment, has cautioned retiring Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Colonels and Majors against using their military ranks and titles to assert authority in their villages.

As 148 senior officers prepare to retire, Brig Gen Kanyesigye advised them to respect and comply with the authority of their community leaders.

"Transitioning from command positions can be challenging, but you must be prepared to respect and comply with the authority of your respective community leaders. You should utiliSe your leadership skills earned during your service to complement and enhance the existing leadership of your areas," he said.

During a retirement preparation session, Brig Gen Kanyesigye encouraged the retirees to drive progress in their communities and avoid conflicts with existing village authorities.

"I applaud you for the selfless service you have rendered to the UPDF, Uganda, and Africa. It is because of your efforts that the nation prides itself on peace. Take pride in having lived to enjoy your retirement, and utilise this phase of life to engage in socially and economically transformative activities," he added.

The retiring senior officers were also advised to invest their retirement packages in ventures such as agriculture to secure a sustainable financial future.

Colonel Deborah Nayebare, the Deputy Chief of Pension, Gratuity, and Compensation, encouraged retirees to view their retirement positively, emphasising that it is an opportunity to experience other aspects of life.

"Your pension remunerations are secure and tax-free, courtesy of the government. You should manage them wisely and consider key investment principles such as where to invest, how to invest, what to invest, and the level of risk," Col Nayebare said.

The sensitisation and documentation workshop aimed to prepare retirees for life outside command positions and ensure a smooth transition into civilian life.