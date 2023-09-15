Be resilient, experts tell women entrepreneurs

Women entrepreneurs in Kabale District have been asked to be resilient to register tangible success.

Ms Fausta Kyomukama, a business trainer made the remark in Kabale District during a two-day training workshop for women entrepreneurs sponsored by Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U), dfcu bank, Uganda Airlines and Uganda Investment Authority under the Rising Woman 2023 project.

The sixth edition of the Rising Woman 2023 project was launched on August 9, under the theme: ‘Taking your business ahead’ with a view of recognising, celebrating, and promoting a culture of mentorship among women doing business.

“You must embrace technological developments, especially the use of mobile phones to promote your business. Carefully select business enterprises and partners, respect your business premises, and work as a team besides concentrating on quality goods. You must demonstrate resilience if you want to succeed in your businesses,”Ms Kyomukama said on Tuesday.

She also asked women entrepreneurs to join social media platforms that add value to their businesses instead of gossiping.

Ms Irene Mbaruka, another business trainer in Kabale, asked the entrepreneurs to register their businesses with the Uganda Registration Service Bureau to avoid disruptions.

“You must focus on disrupting your business before it disrupts you. This will lead to the growth of your business. This will also allow you to compete with others because of the current technological advancements in the world market. Those that are involved in value addition, invest in getting more skills on how to make your products attractive to the prospective buyers,”she said.

Mr David Jonathan Ssentongo, the senior events activations and promotions manager at NMG-U, said: “This culture of mentoring women in business is not only aimed at equipping them with skills on financial management, business resilience and digitalisation but also equipping them with skills on writing competitive business proposals.”

He added: “The best business proposal writer will win a cash prize of Shs15m, the second gets Shs10m and the third gets Shs5m. And 10 women with the best business proposals shall be taken to Nairobi in Kenya for further business mentorship.”

The dfcu Branch Manager for Kabale, Mr Justice Nuwagira, said: “At dfcu bank we have introduced Sukuma bank accounts that are good for the business community. Please come to us because there are several benefits when one is using this account. With this account we can give you a chequebook whose cheque leaves can be used as collateral security in case you want goods from your suppliers on credit,” Mr Nuwagira said.