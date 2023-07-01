Beach manager shot dead by farm guards in Kamuli

The territorial police in Kamuli are investigating the alleged murder by shooting of a 30-year-old fisherman at Budaali, Kyamatende landing site in the district’s Kagumba Sub County.

Authorities say the incident happened on Saturday at around 6am.

The deceased has been identified as Jackson Lutaya, a resident of Nabitalo B, Kibuye Parish, Kagumba Sub- County.

Monitor has learnt that the deceased was the vice chairman of the Nabitalo Beach Management Unit.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the deceased, together with other five members, were on an operation against illegal fishing, before he was allegedly shot by a farm guard in the area,” Busoga North Regional spokesperson ASP Micheal Kasadha said in a statement on Saturday.

“It's alleged that when the suspected illegal fishermen sighted the boat on which the team were sailing, they made alarm suggesting that they had been attacked by robbers,” he explained.

Local farm guards allegedly responded and opened gun fire leading to the death of Lutaya on spot.

Police also disclosed that detectives from Kamuli Central Police Station visited the scene following the shooting but further inquiries were still ongoing by Saturday afternoon.