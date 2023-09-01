Beans, maize flour stolen from Ntungamo District store

Over 1,000 kilograms of maize flour and beans delivered to Rushenyi county, Ntungamo District as food relief for families affected by hailstorms in March 2023 have reportedly gone missing on delivery to affected beneficiaries. They were delivered to the district by the office of the Prime Minister.

The food meant for four parishes in Rubaare and Rugarama North Sub counties was received from the office of the prime minister following lobbying by the Rushenyi county Member of Parliament, Ms Naome Kabasharira.

According to a letter from the office of the Prime Minister to Ntungamo CAO and MP Rushenyi Ms Kabasharira, the beans and maize were for Kyafoora, Kamahuri, Kagugu, and Omungyenyi parishes iin Rushenyi County.

The Rubaare Sub-county Chief, Ms Edidah Kosa said at least 15 bags of Maize flour of 50Kgs each was not delivered to the sub county from the district despite being received there. She however said the beans were all delivered.

“We counted all the bags we received from the district stores here and found the bags of maize flour were missing. We made consultations and decided to redistribute according to what we got. We are happy most of the affected persons are getting their share.” Ms Kosa told Monitor on August 31.

Residents condemned the theft on their food stuffs asking the district officials to investigate the matter.

Mr Juma Kahitana, a resident, said the district must be held accountable for the loss of the maize flour since it has been a habit for some officials to steal items meant for locals.

“The people at the district have become extremists in corruption and embezzling people’s money and other things meant for us. They even brought equipment for our Health Centre which never reached. You hear there are ghosts everywhere and now they have even taken our posho. Whoever took it should be arrested,” Mr Kahitana said.

Ms Kabasharira said she will follow up to know how the food went missing.

“We can’t manage having a district where everything for the people is stolen and nothing is done. We are going to investigate and I ask the district to hold whoever is involved accountable,” she said.

The Ntungamo District Chairperson, Mr Sam Mucunguzi and the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), Mr Mathias Ndifuna said they had not received any information on the missing maize flour.