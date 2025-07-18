From pain to purpose: Beatrice Cheptoek’s fight to end FGM in Sebei

Beatrice Cheptoek, a 54-year-old mother from Kween District in eastern Uganda, carries deep scars both physical and emotional from a tradition she now dedicates her life to ending. A survivor of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM), Beatrice was cut at 19 years old while five months pregnant with her first child. Looking back, she says the pain she endured brought her nothing, no joy in marriage, no fulfilment from the cultural expectations that had been forced upon her.

“I gained nothing,” she says, her voice steady but filled with memory. “Nothing but pain, fear, and regret.”

FGM, which involves the partial or total removal of the external female genitalia for non-medical reasons, was performed on Beatrice without her consent. Her parents, seeing her as a source of bride price, arranged an early marriage. The procedure left her bleeding and terrified for the life growing inside her. She recalls vividly how the knife the traditional surgeon used couldn’t easily cut through her flesh. The physical pain was excruciating, but the psychological trauma stayed even longer.

Her marriage did not bring stability. Though she had eight children with her first husband, he eventually left her. A second marriage also ended, even after bearing four more children. The culture that had promised respect and marital permanence through FGM gave her neither.

But rather than let that pain define her, Beatrice made a decision that would change the course of her family’s future. She vowed her daughters would not undergo what she did. Education, she believed, was the key. Having dropped out of school in Senior Two back in 1986, she saw firsthand how lack of education left girls vulnerable to forced marriage and FGM. Determined to break the cycle, she kept all her five daughters in school. One is now an engineer. The others are still pursuing their education: one in Senior Four, two in Primary Seven, and one in Primary Six.

“They are safe because they are still in school,” she says, a smile flickering across her face. “School has protected them in a way I was never protected.”

Despite being outlawed by Uganda’s Parliament in 2010, FGM remains deeply rooted in rural areas like Sebei and Karamoja. In 2024 alone, Beatrice says at least 11 girls in her community were cut. Some were as young as Primary Seven leavers, while others were already married women. She blames traditional surgeons and local influencers who still use myths and witchcraft to coerce girls into undergoing the procedure.

With support from UNICEF under the “I’m Her Keeper” campaign, Beatrice now spends her time speaking out in communities, sensitising parents and girls about the dangers of FGM and the power of education. Her work is personal. Her voice, lived experience. Her message—clear: “If more girls stay in school, FGM will decline. It must.”

But she knows that awareness alone is not enough. Access to education remains a challenge in her home area. In Tukumo Parish, where she lives, there are only two primary schools and no functioning secondary school. A mixed secondary school built in 2013 was closed in 2023 due to lack of government support and unpaid volunteer teachers who could no longer sustain their commitment.

She now calls on the Government of Uganda to step in and revive the school or build a new one so girls can continue their education close to home and remain safe from harmful traditional practices.

“I dream of a Sabiny community where girls are free to go to school, where early marriages stop, and where FGM becomes a thing of the past,” she says.

For Beatrice, survival is no longer the end of the story. Her past has become her platform. And with every girl she keeps in school, with every parent she educates, she moves closer to a future where no one has to suffer as she once did.