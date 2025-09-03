Beatrice Mao joins Kampala Lord Mayor race on DP ticket

The Electoral Commission has nominated Ms Beatrice Mao, wife of Democratic Party (DP) president-general and Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao, to contest for the position of Kampala Lord Mayor on the DP ticket.

Ms Mao pledged to focus her campaign on uniting city residents and promoting pride in Kampala as the foundation for better service delivery. She said her manifesto, to be launched soon, will outline practical solutions rather than lofty promises.

“I am here to campaign for the people of Kampala to, first of all, love this city. Once we love our city, everything will fall in place. I want to deliver many things, but I don’t want to promise heaven and earth. My manifesto, which we shall launch soon, will have all the details,” she said.

She stressed that the Lord Mayor’s race should not be about political parties but about who can deliver services to the residents.

“DP may have lost credibility in some people’s view, but Ugandans must understand that you do not pay bills because of a party color. This is not about party fights. DP is known for unifying people, and I intend to be the first example of this unity so that together we can deliver for our city,” she added.

Ms Mao successfully collected and submitted the required 1,000 signatures for her nomination, with support from all divisions of Kampala. She commended the nomination process as transparent and participatory.

She is the first candidate to be nominated in the Kampala Lord Mayor race. Her opponents, including incumbent Erias Lukwago (on the PFT ticket) and Ronald Balimwezo, the Nakawa East MP under NUP, are expected to be nominated between today and tomorrow.

The EC this week began nominations for Lord Mayors, LC5 chairpersons, and municipal councillors, with the exercise scheduled to close on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Commission has restricted crowds at nomination centres. EC spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said each candidate will be allowed only four people — the candidate, proposer, seconder, and chief campaign agent.

He explained that the measure is meant to prevent disruption of normal business since the nominations are being conducted on working days.



