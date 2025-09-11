Beatrice Rwakimari declared NRM flagbearer for Ruhaama after two-month wait

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Deputy Electoral Commission Chairperson, Fred Jachan Omach, has officially declared Beatrice Rwakimari as the party’s flag bearer for Ruhaama County in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The announcement was made on Wednesday afternoon at the party’s Electoral Commission headquarters after the final tally of votes was completed—nearly two months after the primaries held on July 17, 2025.

The Ruhaama primaries attracted eight contenders. Dissatisfied with the provisional results that placed incumbent MP Henry Zinkuratire ahead, Rwakimari lodged a petition before the NRM Elections Tribunal seeking to halt the announcement of the final results.

Lawyer Richard Barungi, another aspirant, filed a similar petition.

Both petitions were dismissed on grounds that they had been filed prematurely. In a ruling delivered by Tribunal Chairperson Anthony Bazira, the panel instructed the Electoral Commission to complete the tallying exercise and declare the final winner within two days of its decision.

Three weeks later, the Commission concluded the process and declared Rwakimari victorious with 15,739 votes (36.8 per cent). She was followed by Zinkuratire, who garnered 12,943 votes (30.2 per cent), while Barungi came in third with 11,951 votes (27.9 per cent).

Other candidates trailed far behind, including Tushabe Agnes with 1,259 votes (2.9 per cent), Abaasa Jackson with 307 (0.7 per cent), Nimwesiga Rutaro David with 260 (0.6 per cent), Mpeirwe Nobles with 191 (0.4 per cent), and Abesiga Mukama Bruno with 146 (0.3 per cent).

A total of 42,796 voters participated, using the NRM’s lining-up voting system.

The controversy that triggered the petitions began shortly after the district registrar, Maria B. Mirembe, released provisional results showing Zinkuratire leading with 15,601 votes, followed by Rwakimari with 13,845, and Barungi with 13,139.

Both Rwakimari and Barungi alleged irregularities—including unheld elections in at least 13 villages, voter intimidation, and tampering with tallies.

They further argued that releasing “provisional results” violated the 2025 NRM Election Regulations, which recognize only final tallies.

Zinkuratire, through his lawyer Edgar Ayebazibwe, rejected the claims, insisting that he had won fairly and that the petitioners lacked standing to sue since no final winner had been declared.

The Tribunal agreed with that argument, ruling that the petitions had been filed prematurely.

It noted that results from 14 polling stations—including Nyamiko, Kyondo, Rugoma, Nyakagando, Nyakazinga, Kyarubare, Nyakahita, Kangarame, Akashansha, Itojo Trading Centre, Mutujo Central, Rwenanura 1, Koonyo, and Kagyemu—were missing, meaning the final outcome was still open.

The Tribunal also observed that a previous attempt at a joint re-tally had failed after several candidates abandoned the exercise midway, leaving only Rwakimari present. Citing NRM Regulation 41(vi), it emphasized that only officially defeated candidates or registered voters have the legal right to file petitions.

After being declared winner, Rwakimari told Uganda Radio Network that the prolonged process had been mentally draining, but she remained confident that justice would prevail. She urged all her opponents to unite and work with her to develop Ruhaama, which she said still lags behind in key infrastructure like roads.

Ruhaama County is an NRM stronghold and was previously represented in Parliament by the First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni, who currently serves as the Minister of Education and Sports.



