Bee propolis: The natural medicine Uganda is ignoring

Many Ugandan beekeepers are discarding propolis during honey harvesting, unaware of its immense value, according to a recent study.

Scientific research has validated the traditional claims of healers, confirming that propolis possesses remarkable properties that can combat infections, reduce inflammation, accelerate wound healing, and enhance immunity.

The study, titled "Application of Bee Propolis as Medicine in Uganda," was led by Ivan Kahwa, a researcher specializing in natural products and pursuing a PhD in Pharmaceutical Microbiology. The investigation sought to understand the awareness and utilization of propolis among Ugandans.

"Despite centuries of human use of propolis for its medicinal benefits, Uganda seems to be overlooking it," Kahwa noted. "This prompted me to conduct an online survey of over 200 Ugandans from different regions to gauge their knowledge about propolis, its usage, and the challenges they face in accessing it."

The findings revealed that while a significant majority (85.4%) of respondents were familiar with propolis, most had acquired their knowledge informally through friends, family, local beekeepers, or herbalists. Only 58.2% of respondents had utilized propolis as a medicinal agent, primarily for treating colds, coughs, wounds, and burns.

Despite the limited usage, the study indicated a strong interest among respondents in learning more about propolis and leveraging it as a natural remedy. "There was a clear desire for change," Kahwa observed. "Many respondents advocated for increased public awareness about propolis, particularly through radio and television campaigns."

The primary barriers to wider adoption of propolis were identified as lack of access, high costs, and insufficient information. "Some respondents expressed concerns about potential side effects or questioned the quality of available products," Kahwa explained. "Without proper regulation, education, and visibility in mainstream healthcare, people are naturally cautious."

On a global scale, propolis is gaining recognition in the natural health sector, with various studies underscoring its antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Kahwa believes Uganda is well-positioned to tap into the potential of propolis, given its rich biodiversity, expanding herbal medicine industry, and strong beekeeping traditions.

"Currently, many Ugandan beekeepers discard propolis during honey harvesting, unaware of its value," Kahwa said. "But what if this changed? What if propolis became a celebrated product that we processed and sold with pride?"

The study emphasizes the need for enhanced public education and awareness about propolis, along with regulation and standardization of its production and use. With appropriate support and promotion, propolis could emerge as a valuable resource for Ugandans, driving economic empowerment and sustainable development.

"The bees have fulfilled their role by producing this medicinal substance," Kahwa concluded. "Now, it's our turn to acknowledge, regulate, and make it accessible to every Ugandan in need. Bee propolis is more than just a sticky hive substance; it represents a missed opportunity for improved health, economic growth, and sustainable development. It's time to stop discarding it."



