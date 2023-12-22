Behind the scenes at Museveni youth meet

Kololo Independence Grounds was on Wednesday filled with an estimated 20,000 youth said to be from different slums in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono districts who converged to meet President Museveni and a bevy of government officials.

The VIPs sat to one side of the venue where journalists were also allowed access, while the so-called ghetto youth fanned out throughout the field, where major events unfolded.

Several minibuses and vans ferried them in as they loudly sang the President’s praises.

Dressed in the ruling party’s yellow colours, holding banners and waving posters bearing Mr Museveni’s photo, the youth soon turned on the rude boy ‘ghetto style’. By the time the President arrived, their section had become very unruly.

Fights over food, openly smoking marijuana as they do in the ghetto communities where they live, became the order of what was a rather chaotic day.

“You hunt for us on a daily basis just because we smoke, I dare you to come and arrest us now,” one young fellow told police officers.

The entire grounds, with the exception of where the President was to sit had groups of between 15 and 20 youth smoking the illegal narcotic substance as they shouted; “Jaja Museveni” before laughing out loudly.

Unlike most of them who are used to the suffocating stench of the marijuana smoke, it was difficult for some people, especially the officials.

Some ministers and other bureaucrats walked over to speak to the youth as they waited for the President, only to be largely ignored and forced to beat a hasty retreat.

At one point, events guru Balaam Barugahare, an NRM supporter, had to step in after the minister for Kampala, Ms Minsa Kabanda, was overwhelmed by the smoke when she and other officials climbed onto the stage.

“The minister started speaking to herself, saying ‘what is this? ... Balaam what is this I am experiencing? But I told her, honourable, these are our people and if we are to get votes from them, we have to welcome them the way they are,” Mr Barugagare told journalists.

This was a partisan political event partly clothed as a poverty alleviation intervention by President Museveni who announced a Shs1.2 billion hand-out to Saccos in the ghetto.

It was the latest attempt by the President to cosy up to potential voters in Kampala where the Opposition has consistently defeated National Resistance Movement candidates, and where National Unity Platform leader, Mr Robert Kyagulanyi (Bobi Wine ) reigns supreme.

Thousands of tiffins containing fried rice and one piece of meat and bottles of water, were distributed to hungry youth, but the despite the apparent evidence of plenty, it was a fight and scramble as young men and women grabbed at the food.

Mr Barugahare said eight tonnes of rice, 100 head of cattle and three trailer loads of bottled water were earmarked for the function. He did not say who picked the bill though.

“These are people who have been eating fried chapati mixed with beans (kikomando) for all their lives, today is their day and that’s why we wanted them to at least eat rice and meat. For those who don’t eat rice, we have prepared small fish (mukene) for them,” he said.

Amid the chaos, it was also a security matter on another front when the unruly youth were overheard plotting to relieve journalists of their phones and other valuables, including their expensive cameras.

Mr Abbey Bazirengede, who referred to himself as the ghetto general, Mayanja Kitata, Shafic Kalyango and his deputy Jackie Nakalema spoke with one voice, asking for money which the President gave – injecting Shs100m into each of the 12 Saccos.

Security mishap

As the function dragged on, a woman broke out and ran towards the President but was blocked by his security detail. There was a scuffle which prompted the President to say she be allowed through. He asked one official to give up their chair for this lady to whom he spoke after the function.Some drivers of minibuses refused to drive back, protesting that they had not been fully paid for their services.



