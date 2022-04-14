Belgians reunite with dead kin buried in Uganda after over 100 years

Eighteen Belgian nationals on Monday visited Maracha District to follow up on the history behind the Belgian colonial administration in West Nile.

The group visited the pyramid in Alikua Trading Centre in Maracha District which was constructed by Belgian colonial administration.

They also visited the graves of three Belgians, who died during the colonial era. These include Capt Lingolingo and Atandi. The names were given to them by the locals.

Between 1900 and 1911, West Nile region, which was then part of Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) was colonised by Belgium.

According to some of the elders, the Belgians installed a native only identified as Kamure as king. Kamure’s territory extended from Maracha to Adumi in Ayivu County.

It was through Kamure that the Belgians were able to impose their rule on the locals.

The Belgian administration in West Nile came to an end when West Nile officially became part of Uganda after the 1911 signing of an agreement between Belgians and British colonial government.

The elders added that the visit of the Belgians followed a concern raised by the former Maracha East County Member of Parliament, Mr James Acidri, to in the Belgian Embassy in Uganda while he was still in office that the pyramid and the tombs need to be protected.

We were unable to reach Mr Acidri to confirm the claim as he did not answer our repeated calls.

However, during his time in office, Mr Acidri fenced off the pyramid and the graves to protect them from vandals who claimed there was mercury in the structure.

Efforts to get a comment from the Belgians were futile as we were unable to link up with them by press time.

However, Mr Alex Kamure, a 69-year-old elder, who attended to the visiting Belgians, said: “I narrated to the visitors, the history of the Belgians who stayed here long time ago and even took them to see the graves of their fallen nationals who were laid to rest here.”

The Belgians promised to return in May to carry out developmental projects in the area. These include construction of a health centre, office block at Alikua Sub-county, beautification and construction of a house around the pyramid and face-lifting the graves.

Mr Robert Edema, the Alikua Sub-county chairperson, said: “The coming of these Belgians has made us to know that the pyramid and the history behind it is a big tourism potential for us. We want to ensure that the site is improved for revenue generation. Our plan is to sit for meetings with communities to sort out issues about this place.”

Concerns

Authorities in Maracha say the locals have raised complaints that during their reign in West Nile, the Belgians forced the locals into providing labour, and also looted food and stole animals from them.

They added that the locals are demanding compensation for the acts.

It is alleged that some of the people, who carried luggage for the Belgians from Uganda to DR Congo, did not return.