Nearly 350 believers united with Christ in mass baptism ceremony

Close to 350 believers were united with Christ over the weekend during a massive baptism ceremony that attracted hundreds of people from Budaka District.

The faithful began arriving at the baptism venue at Marpple Hotel's swimming pool as early as 7:00 a.m., singing praises before and after their baptism.

The overseer of the Divine Harvest Mission, Pastor Andrew Sebakaki, along with Pastor Isaac Nsanja, led the ceremony. "Resurrection Sunday brought over 300 believers to be united with Christ," explained Pastor Sebakaki.

He emphasized the significance of the sacrament, saying, "As a believer, baptism is an essential part of one's life. Taking Christ as Savior requires fulfilling the core principles [sacraments], and that's what these people have undergone."

Pastor Sebakaki also reflected on the experience, stating, "We could see the miracle reflected in the faces of our newly enlightened brothers and sisters. The light that emerged from their eyes will never fade away."

He described the day as unprecedented, sharing, "I have never seen such a spontaneous mass baptism in my church before. It was an amazing experience to be a part of this historic moment."

Pastor Sebakaki stressed that the decision made by these believers was the right one, confirming their commitment to the morals and practices of the church. He highlighted that baptism by immersion, following the example of Jesus Christ, was central to their faith. "Our Lord Jesus Christ was baptized by being fully immersed in water, and this is the path we encourage our believers to follow, unlike some other churches."

The Divine Harvest Mission, according to Pastor Sebakaki, also supports the elderly and widows, provides business ideas to believers, and assists orphans with school fees.

Ms. Aidah Naizuli, one of the newly baptized believers, shared that she had formerly been a Catholic but decided to convert. "This is why I chose to be baptized by immersion, as a sign of my unity with Christ," she explained.

The joyous celebration was attended by other pastors from surrounding parishes, who joined in witnessing hundreds of believers unite with Christ.

Mr. Moses Kamya, another believer who was baptized, said, "I wanted to follow in the footsteps of Jesus Christ by fulfilling the sacrament. The decision was my own, and no one made it for me. I felt like I became a part of Jesus when I was immersed in the water. This moment will remain in my memory and testimony."

He added, "There is an unprecedented spiritual hunger we are witnessing today. The world is in turmoil, and people are searching for truth and meaning. We believe the harvest is plentiful, and people are responding to the message of Jesus."

Pastor Isaac Nsanja explained that each baptized individual had attended baptism lessons beforehand and that there would be follow-up for those who were baptized. "Everyone will be contacted to attend discipleship classes to grow in their faith. It's more than an intellectual understanding of doctrine; it's a confession of worship that forms us as the people of God and draws us together into the life of the Father, Son, and Holy Spirit," he said.