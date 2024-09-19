Ben Kiwanuka memorial lecture: Ogoola, Manyindo to be honored Friday

Retired Principal Judge James Ogoola and retired Deputy Chief Justice Seith Manyindo will be honored with the Life Achievement Award on Friday during the 7th Benedicto Kiwanuka Memorial lecture in Kampala.

The two retired judicial officers will be honored for their immense contribution to the jurisprudence of the law in the country at the judiciary headquarters.

“On this occasion, we honor prominent personalities who have contributed to the rule of law in this country. This year, we shall have two outstanding awardees of the Benedicto Kiwanuka Life Achievement awards for their roles in fostering the rule of law,” Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera explained during an early Thursday media briefing at his chambers in Kampala.

“Justice Manyindo, a retired Deputy Chief Justice, and Justice James Ogoola, a retired Principal Judge will be the awardees this year,” he confirmed.

Justice Buteera added that citations on why they were picked will be read out during the awarding ceremony with President Museveni expected to be guest of honor.

Justice Ogoola served as the Principal Judge for several years, and upon his retirement, Museveni picked him as the chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) for two terms.

During his reign as JSC chair, he recruited Chief Justice Bart Katureebe and his deputy Steven Kavuma.

The annual memorial lecture -in his recognition- brings together stakeholders and partners in the administration of justice to celebrate his life and contributions to the rule of law in Uganda.

Kiwanuka came at loggerheads with Amin after he announced that he intended to meet with all local magistrates in the country to address problems of tardiness, drunkenness, lack of impartiality, and delayed judgments.