Besigye appears before military court

Veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye is appearing at the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala days after he was reported missing in Nairobi where he had travelled to attend a book launch of former Kenya’s Justice Minister, Martha Karua.



He's appearing in the dock alongside 'his comrade' Hajj Lutale Kamulegeya on yet to be known charges.



Court proceedings have been adjourned for 15 minutes after Dr Besigye told the army court chaired by Brig Freeman Mugabe that he has no legal representation since he wasn't able to contact any one lawyer all the days he was detained incommunicado.

Dr Besigye also contended that he's not a serving military officer and therefore, his arraignment before the army court was illegal and in violation of his human rights.

The four-time presidential contender arrived at court at around 1pm flanked by several military officers amid tight security as members of his Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga- faction chanted their political slogans.

The former FDC president went missing at on Saturday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi where he had gone for personal engagements.

At day break Wednesday, sources said Dr Besigye, one of the most arrested politicians in Uganda’s recent history, had been extradited to Uganda and was being held at Makindye military barracks.

Iron lady Salaam Musumba and other FDC Katonga leaders such as interim president, Erias Lukwago, chairman Waswa Birigwa, deputy Kampala lord mayor Doreen Nyanjura and Ingrid Turinawe are at court.

Several military police officers have also been deployed in and around the court premises with access to the facility restricted.

Dr Besigye's disappearance followed the July 23 arrest of 36 Ugandan activists associated with him in Kisumu, the lakeside city in Kenya close to the border.