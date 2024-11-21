Besigye arrest: What the law says on extradition

Circumstances under which the Ugandan Opposition leader, Dr Kizza Besigye, and his friend, Hajji Obed Lutale Kamulegeya, were held in Nairobi, Kenya, and later transferred to Uganda where he has been charged are still not clear.

Dr Besigye and Hajji Kamulegeya were later charged for illegal possession of firearms in the General Court Martial at Makindye Division in Kampala City.

It isn’t yet clear whether the duo was extradited or deported or abducted.

A country can extradite a foreigner or its national who is accused of a crime in another country.

Mr Geoffrey Turyamusiima, an advocate, who has represented several people extradited including Jamil Mukulu, said for an extradition to take place: there must be an agreement with the two countries; there must be a criminal case, which isn’t political in nature, against the suspect in the country seeking the extradition; and the suspect has to be produced before courts of law to examine the extradition order.

“They (offences) must be normal criminal cases, like murder. You cannot be extradited on political crimes,” Mr Turyamusiima said yesterday.

Uganda’s Extradition Act also prevent extradition of suspects on political crimes.

“The following provisions shall be observed with respect to the surrender of fugitive criminals—(a) a fugitive criminal shall not be surrendered if the offence in respect of which his or her surrender is demanded is one of a political character or if it appears to a court or the Minister that the requisition for his or her surrender has in fact been made with a view to try or punish him or her for an offence of a political character,” states Section 3 (a) of the Extradition Act.

The law also restricts the surrender if a suspect to be tried “other than the extradition crime proved by the facts on which the surrender is grounded”.

Mr Turyamusiima said the process of extradition starts from the country that is seeking a suspect to be extradited.

The country, where the crime was committed, initiates the process by getting an order to arrest a suspect. The court issues an arrest warrant that is sent to the country where the suspect is expected to be.

Several countries often use the International Police Organisation (Interpol) systems to hunt for the suspects residing or hiding in other countries. Interpol is a body that often coordinates such arrests and sometimes the suspects’ transfers.

Members of the Interpol are obliged to comply and arrest wanted persons.

Once the suspect is arrested, the country where he or she is arrested must take him or her to the courts of law, where the same offences are read to him or her. The courts examines the offences against the suspect to ensure that they aren’t political in nature.

The suspects are entitled to legal representation in the courts of the host country.

Mr Turyamusiima said a hearing is held, and the exact offences for which the person is alleged to have committed are read to him or her.

“The court must examine to establish that there is a memorandum of understanding between the two countries. The court must ensure that the offences are extraditable. The case must be timely,” he said.

If the court finds out that the criminal case meets the extradition standards, authorises the transfer.

The suspect is then transferred to the country where he or she committed the offence.

Mr Turyamusiima said the country where the suspect was transferred has to charge the suspected offender the same offence that were presented in the extradition order.

“You can’t charge the suspect of another offences other than those that were presented on the extradition order,” he said.