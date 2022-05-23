Besigye arrested again

Police have arrested political activist and former presidential contender Kizza Besigye after he attempted to leave his home in Kasangati, Wakiso District. He is currently detained in a police arrest van

Dr Kizza Besigye in a police van moments after his arrest on May 23, 2022

The People’s Front for Transition (PFT) leader was heading to Kasangati town to resume his protests against the high commodity prices.

The police arrested and kept him in a waiting police van which is currently parked near his home.

"I will not accept to be kept in my house like I am a prisoner in my own country. This must stop," Dr Beisgye said.



The police did not give any reason for the arrest of the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), has since early this month renewed his criticism of President Museveni’s government for doing nothing to cushion vulnerable Ugandans against the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities.

"Just turn and go back to your house," the commanding officer on ground who did not reveal his name said before ordering the officers to arrest the unrelenting veteran opposition politoician.

This is the third time Dr Besigye is being arrested in less than two weeks over his renewed protests.

Museveni rules out tax incentives

Dr Besigye’s arrest comes just hours after President Museveni, in a televised Sunday evening address, ruled out any possibilities of slashing taxes as a measure to curb escalating prices of essential commodities in Uganda.

President Yoweri Museveni

“It is not true that we tax everything. The very crucial items, are not taxed. Therefore, removing taxes or subsidizing many of the imports is suicidal and a blunder,” the 77-year-old veteran leader said.

According to Mr Museveni whose government has been in power since 1986 when he shot his way to State House, Uganda is currently stuck btween making a choice absolute “collapse of the economy and survival.”





