Besigye calls for shift in focus from GDP to genuine development

Dr Kizza Besigye, the founding President of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Party, has urged President Museveni to shift his focus from touting achievements to addressing the pressing issues plaguing Ugandans.

Speaking at the Katonga FDC faction offices on Monday, Dr Besigye emphasizsd that the country's problems, including poverty, high school dropout rates, unemployment, poor teacher remuneration, inadequate healthcare, corruption, and low capitation grants, need urgent attention.

"At least 30 per cent of Ugandans live below the poverty line, and even those above it are struggling. Our education system is in shambles, with less than 25 per cent of children completing primary school, and only 6 per cent finishing advanced level education," he said.

He also highlighted the issues of land grabbing, poor housing, and lack of access to power, questioning the government's prioritisation of projects like the Entebbe express highway over the welfare of citizens.

"Despite 40 years of NRM leadership, land grabbing is escalating, and 32 per cent of Ugandans remain in dire living conditions, residing in grass-thatched houses without windows. Young people are left without jobs or hope, forcing them to flee to other countries in search of survival. We must prioritise these pressing issues rather than merely celebrating GDP growth, the Entebbe express highway, or boasting about industrial development without considering the accessibility of basic necessities like power for our citizens."

Dr Besigye further expressed concern over corruption, which he believes has permeated public institutions, including Parliament, and warned against the commercialisation of elections.

To tackle corruption, Dr Besigye stressed the need for a fair and accountable system that ensures public goods and assets are utilised effectively. He encouraged Ugandans to organise themselves ahead of the 2026 general elections and vote wisely.

Presidential Press Secretary Sandor Walusimbi declined to comment on Besigye's allegations, stating that he only speaks for the President and not the FDC.