Besigye denied bail, remanded 14 more days for protesting high commodity prices

Former presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye and political activist Samuel Lubega Makaku have been further remanded to Luzira Prison until July 1, 2022 following their arrest on June 14 as they protested in downtown Kampala against government inaction to cushion vulnerable Ugandans against skyrocketing commodity prices in the country.

Buganda Road Court magistrate, Asuman Muhumuza on Friday denied Dr Besigye and Mukaku bail arguing that there’s no guarantee that the two will not be re-arrested on the same charges or other offences.

Reacting to the magistrate’s decision, Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago who’s Dr Besigye and Mukaku’s lead lawyer said they will appeal against the court ruling.

"What he (Muhumuza) has stated as the reasons for denying them bail is purely politics. He has not addressed himself to matters of law. He is considering political issues. One is innocent until proven otherwise. The two have never been convicted of any offence. This is a matter we can't just let go like that. We are going to appeal in High Court against this particular decision," Mr Lukwago told journalists at Buganda Road Court.



Related Drama as court sends Besigye back to prison National





WATCH:“This is a purely political, rather than a judicial decision. The magistrate has not addressed himself to our justice system because someone is presumed innocent until proven guilty”- Lukwago after Buganda Rd Court denied Besigye bail.#MonitorUpdates

🎥 @abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/1NmWsk1LEP — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 17, 2022

Dr Besigye was arrested on Tuesday from downtown Kampala while protesting against high commodity prices and taken to Nagalama Police Station in Mukono District.

This was the second time Buganda Road Court was remanding Dr Besigye in a period of less than a month on similar charges.

He is expected to appear before the same court today on the first case of inciting violence for which he was given court bail last week.

Besigye’s issue

Dr Kizza Besigye, the leader of the People’s Transition Group, is attempting to mobilise Ugandans to rise up against the high cost of living, which he says is affecting vulnerable citizens. Dr Besigye also wants government to cut down on what he calls extravagant expenditure.