Besigye expected at Makindye military court

Several senior members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FD)C Katonga Road faction have this morning camped at Makindye's General Court Martial, in anticipation of the arraignment of four-time presidential candidate, Dr Kizza Besigye.

The veteran opposition leader reportedly went missing at the weekend in Kenya's capital, Nairobi where he had gone for personal engagements.

At day break Wednesday, sources said Dr Besigye, one of the most arrested politicians in Uganda’s recent history, had been extradited back into the country and was being held at Makindye military barracks and was due for court appearance.

Iron lady Salaam Musumba said, "we are back into action," as she announced her arrival at the army court at about 10:30am.

Other top FDC Katonga leaders who had arrived earlier than Ms Musumba, included the likes of interim president, Erias Lukwago, chairman Waswa Birigwa, deputy Kampala lord mayor Doreen Nyanjura.

Several military police officers have been deployed in and around the court premises with access to the facility restricted.

Journalists have been ordered to stand outside the court as they await further instructions on whether to be allowed into the court premises and later into the courtroom or not.

Besigye's disappearance followed the July 23 arrest of 36 Ugandan activists associated with him in Kisumu, the lakeside city in Kenya close to the border.