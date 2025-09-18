Besigye innocent in court of public opinion- Minister Otafiire

Uganda's veteran opposition leader and four-time presidential contender, Dr Kizza Besigye, and his political aide, Hajj Obeid Lutale, who have been on remand since November 2024, when they were abducted from Nairobi, Kenya, arraigned in different courts in Kampala, are innocent in the court of public opinion, Uganda's Internal Affairs Minister has said.

Gen Kahinda Otafiire



Gen (rtd)Kahinda Otafiire, who serves as a minister in President Museveni's government, said Thursday that the opposition doyen and other political prisoners deserve a fair trial.

"Besigye should be tried in court and condemned or absolved...We don't know what he did...For us, in the court of public opinion, he's innocent," Gen Otafirre said as he addressed a gathering of distinguished guests during the inaugural Sam Njuba memorial lecture organised by Uganda Law Society (ULS) in Kampala.

Gen Otafiire's audience included the Attorney General, Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, who acts as Dr Besigye's attorney, and ULS vice president Anthony Asiimwe, among other lawyers.

"Besigye should be tried in court and condemned or absolved...We don't know what he did...For us, in the court of public opinion, he's innocent," says Minister of Internal Affairs, Maj Gen Kahinda Otafiire #MonitorUpdates via @lbrahim_Kavuma pic.twitter.com/hLaHNSD6Ox — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 18, 2025

Besigye abduction

The minister’s remarks come over 300 days after Dr Besigye, the chairperson of the Council of Eminent Persons in the party, was together with Hajj Lutale abducted from Nairobi, Kenya, on November 16, 2024, and repatriated to Kampala. They were first charged in the General Court Martial with illegal possession of firearms, ammunition, and treachery, but their case was transferred to a court with competent jurisdiction after the Supreme Court nullified military courts.

They remain remanded to Luzira prison on treason charges.

Having challenged Mr Museveni in four consecutive elections since 2001, Dr Besigye has consistently accused the President of electoral fraud. He has long argued that elections alone cannot remove Mr Museveni from power.

About Njuba

Until 2011, Njuba was a Member of Parliament for Kyadondo East. He also served as Secretary in the External Wing of the then rebel National Resistance Movement/Army (NRM/A) between 1984 and 1986, Minister of State for Justice and Constitutional Affairs from 1986 to 1994, and member of the National Resistance Council (NRC) from 1989 to 1994. He also represented Kyadondo East in the Constituent Assembly from 1994 to 1995 during the constitution making process.

The late Sam Kalega Njuba

He went on to represent the same constituency in the 6th Parliament from 1996 to 2011 when he retired from elective politics. In 2001, he abandoned the Movement to join the elect Kizza Besigye Task Force ahead of the general elections, going on to play a major role in the formation of Reform Agenda and later Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) in 2005. He served as Executive Coordinator of before becoming party Chairman.









Before joining politics, Njuba worked as a Lecturer at the School of Law, Makerere University, from 1969 to 1972 and Chief Magistrate Buganda Road Court in 1972. Between 1976 and 1980 he served as President of the Uganda Law Society.