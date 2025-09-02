Besigye lawyers’ encounter with Justice Baguma

The ongoing alleged bias grumblings against High Court Judge Emmanuel Baguma by lawyers of jailed political stalwart Kizza Besigye and his political aide Mr Obeid Lutale came to a climax on September 1 when they appeared before him for a pre-trial session, but without their clients, who remained in Luzira prison.

Monitor reporters attended the proceedings and bring you excerpts of what unfolded in the court that lasted about an hour:

At 10:43 am, Erias Lukwago walks into the courtroom with another lawyer of Kenyan origin, Ms Martha Karua.

They exchanged pleasantries with some of the supporters of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) who were already in the courtroom before they could take their seats at the Bar as journalists scampered to take their photos.

Shortly before 11am, a prison van with sirens blazing drove into the court premises. The same van had brought one of the suspects in the treason case, Capt Denis Oola.

The state prosecutors, led by Assistant DPP Lino Anguzu, also walked into the courtroom and took their seats. At 11:15am, a bang was heard on the door, signalling the arrival of Justice Emmanuel Baguma.

He exchanged pleasantries by saying hello to the litigants in court. The court clerk calls for the file: Uganda Vs Dr Kizza Besigye, Hajj Obeid Lutale, and Capt Denis Oola.

Karua: I'm senior counsel Martha Karua for A1 (Dr Besigye) and A2 (Hajj Lutale) together with Erias Lukwago, Ernest Kalibaala, Proscovia Kunihira, Brian Turinawe, and Kato Wilson.

The prosecution is led by Richard Birivumbuka (Chief State Attorney), Thomas Jatiko (Assistant DPP), and Lino Anguzu (Assistant DPP).

Lino: My lord, we want to correct that the prosecution is being led by Lino Anguzu, Thomas Jatiko, Richard Birivumbuka, and Joseph Kyomuhendo, a Chief State Attorney. Judge: Please let me know who is in the dock wearing a facemask.

Capt Oola: I'm Capt Denis Oola.

Lino: A1 (Dr Besigye) and A2 (Hajj Oola) are not in court, my lord, to the best of our information, the two were remanded to a Ugandan government prison. Can the prison authorities tell us why they are not here or their counsel?

Judge: Can we hear from counsel.

Karua: They (Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale) are in the hands of the prison, let them explain.

Lead prison officer consults the State prosecutors on what to say and how to say it.

Judge: On the court file, I have received a letter from Dr Col Besigye dated September 1, and I will read it verbatim. It's addressed to the Deputy Registrar. “This is to inform you that I'm unwell and unable to attend court today (yesterday). Signed and received by the registrar”. I have also received a letter on record, and it's on the court file, addressed to the Deputy Registrar from Obeid Lutale. “This is to inform you that I'm unable to attend court today (yesterday). I request another day. That is the information from A1 (Dr Besigye) and A2 (Hajj Lutale).”

Judge: Let me hear from their counsel.

Karua: My lord, we were not aware of that development, but my colleagues would like to draw to the attention of the court certain concerns having visited our clients to which we have instructions.

Kalibaala: Yes, I think so, my lord.

Judge: You want us to address the concerns before we make a decision on these letters?

Kalibaala: The resolution of the request is entirely in the hands of the court.

Judge: I think let's first resolve the request by the accused and then go to their concerns. So counsel Lino, let's now go to the request.

Lino: My lord, the law is very clear on how you can't try an accused person in a criminal offence in his absence unless it's with his consent or for other reasons that proceedings be taken against the accused in their absence. In the circumstances, my lord, I think our hands are tied since they are sick and can't attend because the law requires them to be present.

Judge: I have very carefully listened to the submissions of both the defence team, represented by Martha Karua, and I have also listened to the submissions of the State, represented by Lino. I will now proceed to make the following remarks and findings: I have looked at the letters dated September 1, 2025, from A1, from which he stated, I quote verbatim, “I’m unwell and unable to attend court today”. I have also looked at a letter dated September 1 from A2 (Hajj Lutale), and he stated, and I quote, “I'm unable to attend the court today and I request an adjournment”. I have also listened carefully to senior counsel Martha, who said their request is reasonable, which the State, led by counsel Lino, has not objected to. Senior counsel Martha had also told the court that her colleague lawyers have some concerns that they want to bring to the attention of the court.

However, it's my considered view and opinion that since their clients (A1 and A2) are not in court, their concerns will be raised in their presence. Accordingly, I’m granting an adjournment as requested by A1 and A2, and for A3 (Capt Oola, who was present in court), will also not take plea. I direct that A3 (Capt Oola) joins them, that is, A1 and A2. So in view of the above, this matter is adjourned for plea taking on October 1, 2025, at 11am.

Lukwago: My lord, we request that you fix a date when these concerns will be raised with or without their presence. This is because the October 1 you have indicated is for plea taking.

Judge: You will raise the concerns, then plea taking.

Lukwago: My lord, shall we have the concerns first…?

Judge: No problem, and I have said you raise the concerns in their presence. They even wrote directly to the court. So let's be transparent to each other. Let them come to the dock and you raise their concerns, and then after that…

Lino: My lord, we don’t have copies of the letters since they were addressed to the court. We are requesting that the copies be shared with us.

Judge: No problem.

Counsel for Capt Oola: My lord, I have a request to make; it would be prudent that the prosecution discloses to us the evidence in the meantime.

Judge: I have no problem.

The court rises, and the judge walks out.

