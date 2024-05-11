Besigye looks to drum up support in Acholi, Bunyoro

Dr Kizza Besigye receives a gift from residents during the Acholi Sub-region consultation meeting in Kitgum District last week. Photo | Courtesy of FDC katonga faction

By  Derrick Kiyonga

What you need to know:

  • Dr Kizza Besigye is actively promoting the establishment of a new political party to supplant the FDC (Katonga), engaging in extensive nationwide advocacy and tours to garner support.