Besigye, Lutale renew bail plea amid treason charges

Jailed opposition politician Dr. Kizza Besigye has filed a fresh application before the High Court in Kampala, seeking release on bail pending trial for treason charges. His political aide, Hajj Obeid Lutale, has also submitted a second bail application.

In his renewed bid, Dr. Besigye contends that at 68 years old, he is of advanced age and unable to endure the harsh conditions of jail.

He notes that he has been unlawfully detained for 150 days without being committed to the High Court for trial, leaving the duration of his pretrial remand unknown.

Dr. Besigye, a four-time presidential candidate, argues that he is a law-abiding citizen who will not commit a crime while out on bail.

He emphasizes his understanding of bail conditions, his compliance with previous bail terms, and the availability of substantial sureties to vouch for him. He also invokes the constitutional presumption of innocence.

This marks the second time Dr. Besigye, formerly President Museveni's personal physician during the 1980s bush war, is applying for bail. His initial attempt was rejected on April 11 by Justice Rosette Comfort Kania.

Despite acknowledging that Dr. Besigye met all bail criteria, Justice Kania denied the application, citing the grave nature of the treason charge and the potential for interference with ongoing investigations.

"Therefore, although I find that the applicants (Dr. Besigye and Hajj Lutale) have satisfied all the relevant requirements for the grant of bail... the bail application is denied," ruled Justice Kania.

She added; "The charges against the applicants are among the gravest on our statute books... requiring more time and resources to conclude investigations."

The judge's decision sparked criticism in legal circles, with some lawyers arguing that the reasons provided were not legally sound. Ugandan law permits suspects to file multiple bail applications, even before the same court and judge.

Dr. Besigye's current detention is his longest in two decades, during which he has faced numerous arrests without convictions.

Prosecution alleges that between 2023 and November 2024, Dr. Besigye, Lutale, Capt. Denis Oola, and others plotted to overthrow the government by force, with activities spanning Uganda, Kenya, Switzerland, and Greece.

As of last evening, it remained unclear which judge would be assigned to consider Dr. Besigye's renewed bail application.

