Besigye operation: On different wavelengths

The governments of Kenya and Uganda are speaking at cross purposes as to the specifics of the coordination and facilitation of the arbitrary arrest of Ugandan Opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye and his comrade Obeid Lutale in the Kenyan capital Nairobi, adding more fuel to the diplomatic, political and legal fire that has scorched all in its wake since last weekend.

“It’s the Government of Uganda which arrested Dr Besigye. The government of Uganda worked with the government of Kenya to have him arrested,” Dr Baryomusi disclosed, adding: “Following his arrest, Dr Besigye was swiftly transferred back to Uganda to face charges.”

While the Kenyan government maintains it did not know of the arbitrary arrest and transfer of the duo, officials in Kampala indicate Nairobi was aware of the Saturday operation. Dr Besigye was on November 16 picked up from Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, where he had travelled to attend the launch of a book by Ms Martha Karua, a Kenyan Opposition politician. Days after the abduction, Dr Besigye and Mr Lutale resurfaced on Wednesday in Kampala and were arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala, where they were charged with “illegal possession of arms in Kenya, Greece and Switzerland.”

The abduction has raised concerns, with Opposition players and rights activists condemning Kenya for turning into an abduction hub. On Thursday, this publication reported that Dr Besigye had told his compatriots in the People’s Front for Freedom, (PFF) that he was picked up and transported by road from Nairobi to Malaba by Ugandan security personnel disguised as Kenyan security personnel in a vehicle with Kenyan number plates. Upon arrival at the border, the officers changed into a vehicle with Ugandan number plates.

Conflicting narratives

Mr Isaac Maura, the Kenyan government spokesperson, however, says Nairobi was not aware of the goings-on. Contrary to this, Brig Felix Kulaigye, the Defence Ministry’s public information officer, without divulging details, told the Monitor that the armies of the two countries, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) have a “legal framework” that in essence permitted the operation.

A day earlier, while appearing on a local television programme, Dr Baryomunsi also said there was no way such an operation would have taken place without the knowledge of the government of Kenya. By press time, Nairobi had neither denied nor confirmed these assertions. Kenya President William Ruto skirted the issue when he delivered a State-of-the-Nation-Address on Thursday. President Museveni and President Ruto have in the recent past cut a sort of mentor-mentee relationship, working closely on different matters.

Mr Museveni, who has been in power for 38 years, spoke on behalf of all attending presidents as Mr Ruto took oath for his first term of office last year. Mr Museveni also played a telling role in diffusing the Ruto-Raila Odinga beef that had become a thorn in Ruto’s new administration.

Dr Baryomunsi, earlier in the week told this publication that a Ugandan citizen can be arrested and extradited depending on different treaties and instruments signed between different countries. It is not clear, in this case, what treaty was followed, or what manner of operations the UPDF is permitted to carry out, as per the framework cited by Brig Kulaigye. This also raises questions as to whether it is a two-way understanding that would also allow the KDF to conduct a similar operation in Uganda. Under the extradition law, due process would have been followed, with the two nations entering an agreement.

The person to be extradited must also be a fugitive criminal. The legislation also provides that a fugitive criminal shall not be surrendered until the expiration of 15 days from the date of his or her being committed to prison to await his or her surrender.

‘We averted a threat’

The UPDF, however, defended the arbitrary arrests of the duo, saying the move was necessary to avert destabilisation of the country.

Dr Besigye, a four-time presidential contender, is no stranger to arrests, including those termed preventive, but had never been abducted from a foreign capital, raising such diplomat- ic dust. But Brig Kulaigye told Sunday Monitor on Friday that there was no time to waste. “He was planning things that would destroy the country, which required us to act and now you’re safe,” he said.

According to the court martial charge sheet, Dr Besigye and Mr Lutale are accused of offences relating to security contrary to Section 128 of the UPDF Act. They are also charged with unlawful possession of ammunition contrary to Section 4 of the Firearms Act. The offences were alleged to have been committed between October 2023 and November 2024.

This is not the first time Dr Besigye is accused of subversive activities as asserted by the army. In 2005, he was charged with treason and terrorism, charges that were later dropped. In the aftermath of the arrest, Nairobi came under fire for what Opposition politicians and human rights bodies say is abetting rights abuses and political persecution. On Friday, the Uganda Law Society (ULS), in a terse statement, condemned as the weaponisation of state power and illegality, the abduction, cross-border arrest, unlawful transfer, and subsequent military prosecution in Uganda of Dr Besigye before the General Court Martial, calling for his immediate release “Dr Besigye’s abduction and/or arbitrary arrest in Kenya was a violation of Article 9 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (IC- CPR), which was ratified by both Kenya and Uganda guaranteeing protection against arbitrary arrest. His forced removal from Kenyan soil without due process also breaches Article 12(4) of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR), which states that a non-national may only be expelled from a state following a lawful process,” the statement reads.

Earlier, on Thursday, Ms Mariam Wangadya, the chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), urged government to drop charges against Dr Besigye and Mr Lutale.

“I call upon the state to drop the charges against Dr Kizza Besigye and Hajj Lutale Obeid in the court martial. Their arrest on foreign soil in such a secretive manner was uncalled for,” Ms Wangadya wrote, emphasising that there was no imminent security threat necessitating such actions. The UHRC chairperson further described the charge sheet as “incredibly defective,” urging that, if necessary, new charges be brought before civilian courts. Ms Wangadya also revealed that she had consulted with Dr Roselyn Odede, the chairperson of the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, to clarify the circumstances surrounding Besigye’s disappearance.

“In her view, this was an abduction,” Ms Wangadya said, calling for account- ability and adherence to international human rights standards. Efforts to reach the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ascertain whether they made a request for extradition as per the Kenyan law on extradition were futile by press time.

Condemnation

Mr Anthony Asiimwe, the ULS vice president, said they will challenge these actions in court after consultations. “This is not merely an assault on Dr Besigye’s rights but an existential threat to the freedoms of all Ugandans...We call upon the government of Uganda to cease weaponising state institutions to persecute political opponents,” he said.

ULS also condemned the trial of Dr Besigye and Mr Lutale in a military court.

“The General Court Martial lacks jurisdiction to hear these charges, as it does not possess universal jurisdiction... Even if the jurisdiction existed, the prosecution of Dr Besigye in the court martial is an egregious misuse of Uganda’s military justice system, designed exclusively for active military personnel. Subjecting a retired officer to military jurisdiction violates the 1995 Constitution,” the statement reads “This is not the first time a foreign dissident has been abducted on Kenyan soil... it is part of a growing and worrying trend of transnational repres- sion with governments violating human rights beyond their borders,” Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International’s Regional Director for East and Southern Africa, said in a statement. The arrests have sparked outrage among Ugandan Opposition politicians.

Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, the leader of the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), said there were no extradition processes followed. “These actions are packed with illegalities and reckless disregard for justice. The madness continues. Arrested in Kenya. No extradition processes followed between the two countries. Paraded in a military court,” he said.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the FDC president, called on all political activists to stand up to this mischief because “each of us is a target.”