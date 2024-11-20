Besigye remanded over 'illegal possession of pistols' outside Uganda

Veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye and his 'comrade' Hajj Obeid Lutale have been remanded to prison on charges of offences relating to security, illegal possession of two pistols and illegal possession of eight rounds of ammunition.

The prosecution in the case before the General court martial chaired by Brig Freeman Mugabe claims that the two committed the offences in Nairobi (Kenya), Athens (Greece) and Geneva (Switzerland).

In the first count, the two are charged with offences relating to security contrary to section 128 (1) (f) of the UPDF Act, Cap 330.

The army prosecution states that Col (rtd) Dr Besigye, Hajj Lutale and others still at large between October 2023 and November 2024 while in the cities of Geneva in Switzerland, Athens in Greece and Nairobi in Kenya held meetings aimed at soliciting for logistical support and identifying military targets in Uganda with intent to prejudice the security of the Defence Forces.

In the fourth count, the two are charged with unlawful possession of ammunition contrary to section 4 (1) & (2) of the Firearms Act, Cap 320.

According to the chargesheet, Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale on November 16, 2024 while at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya were found in unlawful possession of eight rounds of pistol ammunition which are ordinarily the monopoly of the Defence Forces.