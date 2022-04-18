Besigye’s cure for insecurity in Karamoja

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) stalwart and 2016 presidential candidate, Rtd Col Dr Kizza Besigye, has attributed the ongoing insecurity in Karamoja Sub-region to the failure by the government to address the question of livelihoods.

Dr Besigye, while appearing on a local FM radio station in Soroti City last Thursday, said the social livelihoods of the people have been dealt a blow by what he called pseudo investors.

He claimed investors have fenced off farm lands in greater Karamoja for free, leaving locals with nothing to eke out a living from.

Dr Besigye also said what is happening in Karamoja is solvable by any serious government, adding that the most unfortunate fact is that money is allocated for people’s livelihood but predators steal .

“This failure has impacted much on the herds of the Karimojong as they are not multiplying, but instead dying away because there is no social infrastructure in place to ensure the posterity of herds,’’ he said.

Dr Besigye said failure to address the chronic insecurity problem has seen it spill over to the neighbouring sub-regions.

The FDC stalwart suggested that the government should invest in social infrastructure.

“How can the people have their herds multiply, they need water, if that can happen, then children can go to school because there is a clear source of livelihood,” he said.

“That is why kids from Karamoja are being traded on the streets of Kampala,” he added.

Dr Besigye claimed there is an evil plan to rob not just Karamoja, but other regions across the country of their land.

He said the Soroti-Moroto road should be counted as social infrastructure that aids mineral exploration.

Dr Besigye also blamed the government for foreign deployments, for example in Equatorial Guinea, yet the insecurity at home receives minimal attention.

He said before the security crisis, forces that were deployed in Karamoja were withdrawn and deployed in Sudan, Somalia, Congo, and Central Africa.

He also warned the Teso youth against taking up arms as some leaders have been clamouring, adding that the initiative would distort the lives of the people.

Government response

The Vice President, Ms Jessica Alupo, while in her constituency for Easter season, said the issue of livelihoods is being handled, adding that the latest development was launched last week in Abim District.

She said each district will have valley dams for livestock and irrigation purposes.

“The Issue of Karamoja is being addressed internally and externally,” she said.

The VP added that an industrial hub is being planned for Karamoja so that the youth, who are engaged in criminal insecurity, get employed.

Ms Alupo also said the Moroto-Kotido road is also being worked on.