Besigye's faction to decide on new party in August

The fate of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction hangs in the balance as members prepare to decide on the formation of a new political party.

According to Harold Kaija, the secretary general of the faction, the final decision will be made during the delegates' conference on August 2, 2024, in Kampala.

"We have consulted widely, and the majority of our members support the formation of a new party," Kaija revealed in an interview with the Monitor on Friday. "We want our members to come and decide whether to form a new party or not. We have been to Mbale town, and the feedback was overwhelming - our members want a new party."

The Katonga faction broke away from the original FDC party due to internal conflicts and accusations of promoting the interests of the ruling National Resistance Movement Party (NRM) led by President Museveni.

If the formation of a new party is adopted, the faction will officially break away from the Najjanankumbi-based faction headed by Patrick Amuriat and Nathan Nandala Mafabi.

Mr Kaija urged members to participate in the conference and give their objective opinions on the way forward.

"We appeal to our members to prepare for the delegates' conference and come with their ideas on where we have come from, where we are, and where we want to be," he said.

The faction has been holding countrywide consultative meetings, covering districts such as Busia, Wakiso, Ankole Kigezi, Rukungiri, Kasese, Masindi, Hoima, Lira, Gulu, Kitgum, Mityana, Masaka, West Nile, Kotido, Soroti, Amuria, Sepedi, and Mbale.

The consultations have sparked mixed reactions, with the Najjanankumbi faction's spokesperson, John Kikonyogo, urging Dr Kizza Besigye to ensure the consultations do not destroy FDC.