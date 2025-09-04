Besigye’s stalker Walugembe found dead in his bedroom

A senior police officer, known for his role in monitoring Opposition figures including Dr Kizza Besigye, has been found dead in his bed at his home in Kampala City.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Musa Walugembe, 45, was found dead in his bedroom under unclear circumstances in Najjanankumbi, Makindye Division. According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, SSP Patrick Onyango, SP Walugembe had been missing since Saturday last week, prompting his supervisors to open a missing person case. “The police received information about his death yesterday, at around 12:09am, and immediately rushed to the scene. He lived alone and had locked himself inside the house. Officers had to break down the door to gain access,” Mr Onyango said. He confirmed that Walugembe’s body showed no visible signs of injury. It was transported to Mulago hospital for a post-mortem examination to establish the cause of death.

Neighbours reportedly said Walugembe had recently complained of persistent chest pain. Walugembe rose to prominence during the 2011 general elections, although he initially joined the Uganda Police Force as a Special Police Constable. He worked with violent crime crack units, eventually integrating into the formal police structure and receiving several promotions. His career trajectory accelerated during the Walk-to-Work protests in April 2011, an Opposition campaign led by Dr Kizza Besigye and MP Mathias Mpuuga under the Action for Change (A4C) pressure group.

The protests that the Opposition said were aimed at highlighting the rising cost of living, were brutally suppressed by the government, arguing that it was a ploy to instigate an unlawful regime change by causing public unrest. During this time, Dr Besigye was frequently arrested and placed under preventive detention. Walugembe and fellow officer Albert Muhumuza were assigned to monitor Dr Besigye daily, often following him on motorcycles and reporting any perceived suspicious activities to their superiors. In recognition of his role, Walugembe was promoted to Assistant Inspector of Police (AIP) and later put in charge of the team responsible for monitoring Dr Besigye. He frequently appeared during arrests, arriving in a police van to transport the Opposition leader.

Musa Walugembe (in black T-shirt), formerly an operative of the dreaded Rapid Response Unit, now disbanded, leads the mysterious but brutal group.

Controversies

On January 24, 2012, during a police operation against Dr Besigye's supporters, Walugembe was accused of ordering his subordinates to shoot at Daily Monitor journalist Isaac Kasamani, who was covering the confrontation at Kalerwe Roundabout. The Daily Monitor filed a formal complaint with then-Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura, prompting an investigations. The investigation ultimately cleared Walugembe and his team of wrongdoing, citing a lack of evidence.

Following the end of the Walk-to-Work protests, Walugembe was promoted to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP). He continued working in violent crime crack units and, by 2020, was the officer-in-charge of the Special Investigations Unit in Kireka, Wakiso District.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago is stopped from leaving his home in Wakaliga, Rubaga Division in Kampala by Mr Musa Walugembe, a police officer on July 11, 2020. PHOTO | FILE

In April 2020, the Mityana Municipality MP, Mr Francis Zaake accused SP Walugembe and other officers of torturing him following his arrest at his home. Mr Zaake later sued the officers, and court awarded him Shs75m in compensation for the violation of his rights. In August 2023, Walugembe was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police. At the time of his death, he was serving in the Directorate of Crime Intelligence.

Tributes

State Minister for Youth and National Coordinator for the Patriotic League of Uganda, Mr Balaam Barugahara, said: “A man of unwavering integrity, Musa was known for his kindness, humility, and trustworthiness throughout his service. His legacy of loyalty and service to Uganda will forever be remembered.”

SSP Patrick Onyango said: “I extend my condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the late SP Musa Walugembe. May they find strength and peace during this difficult time.” Walugembe was also an avid sportsman and a regular participant in boxing.



