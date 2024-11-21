Besigye's two decades of defiance and arrests

Since writing a scathing dossier against the Movement government in 1999, former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president Kizza Besigye has walked a journey lined with thorns and rocks.

When the police announced on May 19, 2011, that it had placed then main Opposition politician under preventive arrest, it marked a major chapter in a long journey on his political footpath.

This came just a few weeks after police led by Gilbert Bwana Arinaitwe doused him in pepper spray at the Mulago Roundabout in Kampala, partially blinding him in what has become one of the worst arrest scenes of an Opposition politician in the country.

His political trek started as a volunteer rebel combatant, who joined the rebel ranks in 1982 as a frontline physician and later personal doctor to then-rebel leader Yoweri Museveni into the early years of the Museveni presidency.

While that should have taken him out of the political mainstream back to his profession, his appointment in the regime's early years as State Minister for Internal Affairs ensured he was shoved right back.

As National Political Commissar, Dr Besigye was responsible for popularising the Local Council network across the country. He debated and promoted the then individual merit Movement system of governance in higher institutions of learning, especially at Makerere University, where political debate was vibrant.

He briefly served as Chief of Logistics and Engineering and Commander of the Mechanised Brigade in Masaka, before his nomination to the Constituent Assembly in 1994/1995, where together with the late Col Sserwanga Lwanga and Winnie Byanyima, he argued that the Movement was only a transitional system and not another political form of government.

Seeds of disagreement with the man he once admired must have been planted then. Appointed briefly as military adviser to the Minister of Defence, Dr Besigye’s break came in 1999 when he authored and shared with the media a critical letter arguing that the Movement had derailed and needed to urgently be brought back onto the rails.

He survived court martial by a whisker for raising issues in the “wrong forum” after the intervention of elders from his native Rukungiri. But by then, the battle lines had been drawn and the rest of his life was going to be a roller coaster.



Marriage and Kungfu



In 2000, he married Winnie Byanyima in a private ceremony. They had a child, Anselm, in the same year. He was allegedly facing imminent arrest but still, he announced a bid for the presidency ahead of the 2001 polls. This bid saved him from an alleged plot to arrest him but set the ground for possibly the most exciting presidential race in over one-and-half decades in the country.

It included a martial arts display in the VIP lounge of Entebbe airport as he tried to fend off operatives from the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence, who wanted to arrest the head of his youth league, Maj Okwir Rabwoni, a brother of the then CMI chief Nobel Mayombo (RIP).

The period also included him being pulled off a plane, being blocked from another flight and being blocked from travelling to Mbarara at Lukaya.

By the end of July 2001, Dr Besigye had had enough and decided to flee to exile, beating a 24-hour surveillance at his home.

While exiled in South Africa, Dr Besigye was accused of mobilising a rebellion. Once he appeared on a talk show on the then Monitor FM’s Tonight with Andrew Mwenda Live and squared it off with Brig Mayombo (RIP), who read details of his alleged rebel contacts. David Pulkol, then head of the External Security Organisation, walked himself into the show to reinforce Brig Mayombo.

Around July 2002, the Reform Agenda was formalised into a political pressure group, picking from his major campaign theme that called for political reform.

In absentia, he was elected leader. Between 2003 and 2004, with regular delegations meeting him in South Africa, Reform Agenda merged with the National Democrats Forum, whose leader Chaapa Karuhanga had also been a candidate on the 2001 presidential ballot, as well a pressure group, the Parliamentary Advocacy Forum, leading to the formation of Forum for Democratic Change registered after a long standoff that once saw promoters carry Shs100,000 in coins after government claimed it had no money to verify their signatures.

On December 19, 2004, FDC was given a registration certificate as a fully registered political party. Besigye was nominated interim leader in absentia.

A delegation to South Africa and at least a couple of meetings in Krugersdorp, the Johannesburg neighbourhood that was his exile home, Besigye was convinced to return home and run as FDC flag bearer. This would be his second challenge against Museveni, who was assured to emerge as NRM flagbearer.

Rumours of his imminent arrest filtered through the air in Kampala and in South Africa and put his return in balance. Sources that attended the Krugersdorp meeting maintained that both Besigye and the party were aware of the threat but he decided to return on October 26, 2005.

Like on Thursday, May 12, 2011, when he returned from treatment in Nairobi, throngs of his supporters took over Entebbe Road from the airport to Kampala, giving him a hero’s welcome in a journey that lasted at least 10 hours.

At Najjanankumbi, the FDC headquarters, Besigye was registered by a team specially sent from the Electoral Commission to enable him to beat a registration deadline to be eligible to participate in the 2006 election, which was to be held under a multiparty system.

On October 29, Besigye was formally elected party president at a conference at Namboole Stadium and flagbearer. Again, the decision was seen as insulation from arrest.

After embarking on an immediate tour of the country, Besigye was arrested on November 14 as he returned from western Uganda.

The arrest sparked what has now become the common phenomenon of demonstrations and riots. Besigye appeared in court on November 15 to face charges of treason, concealment of treason and another that surprised and shocked all—rape.



Treason and rape



On November 16 2005, he returned to court, where 16 other detainees arrested on similar charges were to appear before Justice Edward Ssempa Lugayizi for a bail hearing. They were granted bail but never got to sign the bail papers after a paramilitary group that came to be known as the “Black Mambas” besieged the court with the intent to re-arrest them.

They chose not to sign the bail papers and, therefore, were returned to Luzira. Besigye was to be nominated in jail on December 19, 2005 and was granted bail in January for a presidential run that saw him commuting between the campaign trail and very regular court appearances. Every appearance attracted a demonstration and riot.

He lost the election but went to the Supreme Court to challenge the results. It was his second run and second petition, but unlike in 2001, in 2006 all the seven judges of the Supreme Court ruled that the elections were flawed but not to a level substantial enough to alter the overall outcome. Museveni kept his job but had again been stung with a tint of illegitimacy that Besigye continued to ride on.

The rape charge had collapsed shortly before the election and the treason charge was to crumble later, especially over a technicality after the same group of suspects were charged in a parallel military court over the same set of facts.

When Besigye offered himself to run against Museveni for the third time in the 2011 election, he announced he would not go to court but the court of public opinion. He lost the election and did not go to court and this explained the standoff powered by the Walk-to-Work campaign over high food and fuel costs.

In the protests, at least 11 people were killed, several injured and possibly thousands arrested.

Besigye had been arrested at least four times just in that period, his “preventive house arrest,” being the fifth.

When he contested for the fourth time against President Museveni in 2016, the security apparatus weren’t done with him.

On the election day of 2016, he was arrested after he attempted to bust an alleged election rigging racket in Naguru, Kampala.

Besigye had earlier told a campaign rally in November 2015 that he had been arrested 43 times since the year 2000.

In February 2016, police led by then-AIGP Andrew Felix Kaweesi (RIP) stormed the FDC party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, and arrested Besigye.

Three other senior party officials, including the then-party president Mugisha Muntu, Ingrid Turinawe, and Wasswa Birigwa, were also arrested and bundled into a police van and driven to Nagalama Police Station.

Besigye was later confined to his home and he said this denied him a chance to challenge President Museveni's victory.

“I still have evidence with me that I defeated President Museveni in the 2016 election,” Besigye said.



He stated that he was treated badly and charged but was not given the opportunity to defend himself.

On May 11, 2016, he was again arrested after he swore himself in as president of Uganda at an undisclosed location, a day before President Museveni's official swearing-in ceremony at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

Dr Besigye claimed the 2016 election results were rigged, citing intimidation of voters, imprisonment of opponents, and vote falsification and that is why he had sworn in himself.

Leading up to this, Besigye had urged his supporters to peacefully protest the election results, which saw Museveni secure 62 percent of the vote to Besigye's 34 percent. After his arrest, Besigye went on to establish "The People's Government", declaring himself the rightful winner of the election.



This marked another chapter in Besigye's long-standing Opposition to Museveni's rule, which has been characterised by periods of tension and arrests.



Dr Besigye later petitioned the Uganda Human Rights Commission where he said he did not enjoy his rights to free movement and assembly, asking for tough penalties against his tormentors and other human rights violators.

“From the time I came from Naggalama, the whole place was surrounded, so they were there all the time. I declare that all these acts violated our rights up to now. This was seven years ago but the treatment I face has not changed. I should be compensated for the kind of torture and suffering that has been (afflicted) on me. Loss of work and all that time when I can’t leave my house and I had no way of fending for myself and my dear ones,” he said.

Dr Besigye said he his body had suffered life-long injuries because of the brutality, particularly pointing at then commissioner Semeo Nsubuga, who was in police at that time when they were being tortured, as one of those to be held accountable.

The latest arrest just pile on a litany of cases the politician has battled since he trained his eyes on the presidency.