Besigye speaks out on his abduction in Kenya

Four-time Opposition Presidential candidate Col (rtd) Dr Kizza Besigye yesterday spoke out for the first time about what exactly happened in Kenya’s capital Nairobi, when Ugandan security officers arrested him and his colleague Hajj Obeid Lutale.

Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale, both members of the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) organisation, went missing in Nairobi on November 16 and resurfaced on Wednesday while being arraigned before the General Court Martial in Makindye, Kampala, where they were charged with four different counts of crimes.

The court chaired by Brigadier Freeman Mugabe charged them with possessing two pistols, which is contrary to the Firearm Act

A day after being remanded to Luzira prison over these charges, Dr Besigye told a delegation of PFF leaders how they were ambushed and brought back to Uganda.

The politician and Lutale had gone to an apartment in Nairobi to have a short meeting with unnamed people on Saturday, November 16. He had travelled to the Kenyan capital to attend the book launch of Kenya’s former Minister for Justice, Martha Karua, on Sunday.

The Kira municipality MP, who is also PFF’s spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, told the Monitor last evening after visiting the duo in Luzira that Dr Besigye narrated what they went through in the hands of Uganda security agents camouflaged as Kenyan operatives.

“When we went there in the morning to see him today (yesterday), Dr Besigye told us that they arrived in Nairobi on Saturday and checked into the hotel... Besigye added that he, together with Hajj Lutale, left their belongings, including Dr Besigye's passport, in the hotel room and went for a short meeting before the planned dinner,” he said.

It is in this meeting that people Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale said were pretending to be speaking Kiswahili pulled them out and bundled them into a 4-wheel vehicle with a Kenyan number plate.

The spokesperson of People’s Front for Freedom group, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, addresses the media in Kampala City, yesterday. PHOTO | ABUBAKER LUBOWA

“He told us that these people drove them from Nairobi to Kenya-Uganda border at night and arrived at Malaba at 3am on Sunday. Along the way, they kept making stop-overs. All the way from Nairobi, the abductors kept speaking Swahili. However, when they reached Malaba, one of them said “kandi” then Obeid asked them why all along they didn’t speak any other language,” Mr Ssemujju said.

Hajj Lutale, who sources on Wednesday said has been working as Dr Besigye’s logistics officer since 2001 when he launched his first presidential bid, questioned the security officers why they were not speaking the Ugandan languages. After this, Dr Besigye said, the group started speaking Luganda and Runyankole.

The former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, Dr Besigye, told his visitors that the people who brought them from Nairobi were the same people who drove them to Kampala.

“They only changed vehicles. The 4-wheel vehicle with the Kenyan number plate was left at the Malaba border post and moved to another vehicle with Ugandan number plate. They made a brief stopover at Malaba border post and proceeded through Kenyan-Ugandan immigration checkpoints but without stopping for routine security checks,” said the PFF spokesperson.

The issue of the pistol, he noted, was not mentioned anywhere during the arrest in Nairobi but Dr Besigye told his visitors: “Even if we were to have the pistols as they allege, it’s not an offence and it’s not a reason to charge us in the court martial because having a pistol doesn’t make you a soldier/ criminal.”

The army prosecution stated that Dr Besigye, Hajj Lutale, and others still at large, between October 2023 and November 2024 while in Geneva, Athens and Nairobi held meetings aimed at soliciting logistical support and identifying military targets in Uganda with intent to prejudice the security of the Defence Forces.

In two other counts, the two are charged with unlawful possession of two pistols contrary to section 4 (1) and (2) of the Firearms Act, Cap 320.