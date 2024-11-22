Besigye: The familiar court guest for two decades

Kizza Besigye’s arrest in Nairobi and forced return to Uganda over firearm charges echoes his history of State arrests. In this article Anthony Wesaka highlights some of the courts that Dr Besigye has been paraded in, and the police stations, including the closed infamous Nalufenya, where he has been detained.

Nagalama Police Station

A mention of Nagalama Police Station, one’s mind would quickly think it is Dr Kizza Besigye’s second home.

This is because, among the so many arrests that he has faced in his 20-year political career, chances were high that whenever he would be rounded up by the security, especially around his Kasangati home, he would end up being dumped at Nagalama Police Station.

Whenever he would be arrested on “preventive arrest”, the security would release him late in the night and would be driven back home.

His frequent detention at the facility made the close family and then senior FDC party members always think of Nagalama whenever news went around that he had been picked up.

Nalufenya detention centre

Until it was closed, a mention of the Nalufenya detention centre on the banks of River Nile, Jinja City, would send shivers down people’s spine because of the horrific torture acts that would be inflicted on those who would end up there. Dr Besigye didn’t survive this detention centre.

High Court in Kampala

It's at this court that the word Black Mamba phrase gained its fame. In 2005 and 2007 ugly incidents unfolded at the High Court, Criminal Division, when Dr Besigye and his co-accused alleged to be rebels under the Peoples’ Redemption Army, had their bail frustrated when men dressed in black T-shirts stormed the court with the intention of re-arresting them.

The group that was later loosely nicknamed Black Mamba, saw lawyers under the Uganda Law Society and a section of judges go on a sit-down strike in protest of the siege of the High Court by armed plain-clothed men.

The politician has been in and out of this court that is located in the heart of the capital, Kampala, on several charges including treason, rape, and terrorism.

Other courts that the former physician of President Museveni during the bush war days include Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court, the General Court Martial in Makindye, Rukungiri, and Moroto where after being charged with treason in a wrong jurisdiction, his file was relocated to Nakawa Court.

Others are Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court located in the capital, Kasangati Court which was in his neighbourhood but has since been shifted to Gayaza Town, and Nabweru Magistrates Court.

He also appeared at the Supreme Court when he was challenging the outcome of presidential election petitions, claiming this victory. had been stolen.

In 1999 when Dr Besigye decided to part ways with the current regime by releasing a dossier, he triggered numerous court cases against himself.

At the height of the Walk to Work protests in 2011 following the disputed presidential polls in which he came second in the presidential race with the President being declared the winner, he would even be charged three times a week.

One of his defence lawyers Ernest Kalibaala said even when he was Dr Besigye’s lawyer, he lost track of how many criminal cases had been slapped against him. So far, in all the court cases, the DPP has never presented sufficient evidence to warrant the veteran politician to defend himself, with some being withdrawn by the State itself.

The prisons that he has been on remand include Luzira where he is currently being held following his arraignment before the military court on Wednesday, Moroto government prison, and Nakasongola government prison.