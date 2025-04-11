Besigye to know bail fate today after 147 days in jail

Today marks the 147th day that Opposition stalwart Dr Kizza Besigye has spent in incarceration, following his arrest in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, late last year.

However, this could also be the day he regains temporary freedom, with the High Court in Kampala set to rule on his bail application this morning. His political aide, Hajj Obeid Lutale, who was arrested alongside him, is also seeking release on bail.

Presiding over the matter is Justice Rosette Comfort Kania, who may grant or deny the application, or impose conditional release for the duo. Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale are facing charges of treason and misprision of treason, both of which carry the maximum penalty of death by hanging upon conviction.

In his bail application, filed nearly two months ago, the four-time presidential contender raises nine grounds to justify his release. Dr Besigye, who was President Museveni’s personal physician during the Luweero bush war, argues that he is being persecuted for defending the Constitution and championing the rights of citizens to organise for peaceful, lawful governance. He also cites advanced age—he is 68 years old—and poor health, stating that the harsh conditions in prison are not suitable for someone of his age.

“I am 68 years old and of advanced age, and therefore unable to withstand the harsh conditions in prison for an indefinite remand period. I have already spent over 100 days in both lawful and unlawful detention,” Dr Besigye states in his affidavit.

Another major ground is the delay in investigations, which he says have not progressed since he was charged at the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court. He argues that he has not been committed to the High Court, which has the mandate to try capital offences, thus making the duration of his remand uncertain. Other grounds include his track record of abiding by bail conditions in previous cases.

He cites earlier instances where he was granted bail—such as during the 2006 general elections and in two previous treason and rape cases—and complied fully with court requirements.

“In November 2005, I was maliciously charged with treason and rape. Both charges were heard by the Kampala High Court, and I was granted bail. I adhered to the bail terms until I was acquitted of the rape charge and the treason case was permanently halted by the Constitutional Court,” Dr Besigye avers.

“Again, after the 2016 elections, I was charged with treason on May 13, 2016. I applied for bail and was granted release on July 12, 2016. I respected all bail conditions until the charges were withdrawn by the state,” he adds.

Dr Besigye also highlights that he has substantial sureties, has pledged not to interfere with witnesses, and continues to enjoy the constitutional presumption of innocence.

Hajj Lutale, in a supporting affidavit, presents similar bail arguments. He notes his advanced age (65), lack of other pending charges, and that he has not been committed to trial. He also pledges not to interfere with investigations and reaffirms his commitment to court processes.

The prosecution, however, strongly opposes their release. It argues that Dr Besigye is not a law-abiding citizen, branding him confrontational and a flight risk who, if released, would not return for trial.

“The applicant is not a law-abiding citizen. He is confrontational and constantly in conflict with the law. His record is tainted with numerous arrests and criminal charges,” the prosecution states.

The state further claims that Dr Besigye has previously absconded bail and still has a pending treason case alongside fellow politician Walter Lubega Mukaku. It also contends that the current treason charges involve cross-border activities, justifying why he should remain in custody.

This is Dr Besigye’s second attempt at seeking release since his arrest in Nairobi on November 16, 2024, where he had travelled to attend the launch of a book by former Kenyan Justice Minister Martha Karua.

His first attempt, earlier this year, was rejected by Justice Douglas Singiza (now chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission), who ruled that his habeas corpus application had been overtaken by events.

At the heart of that application was Dr Besigye’s claim that he was being illegally detained at Luzira prison, especially after the Supreme Court judgment that barred the General Court Martial from trying civilians.

However, before Justice Singiza could rule on the matter, the state charged Besigye before the civilian court at Nakawa, effectively pre-empting the habeas corpus petition.

