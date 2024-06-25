Besigye tormentor Arinaitwe sent to High Court for trial over aggravated trafficking

The Chief Magistrates court at Buganda Road on June 25 committed Mr Gilbert Arinaitwe Bwana to the International Crimes Division of the High Court to face trial on allegations of aggravated trafficking in persons.

Mr Arinaitwe caught public attention about 12 years ago as the police officer who tormented Dr Kizza Besigye with pepper spray.

Presiding Chief Magistrate, Ronald Kayizzi told Mr Arinaitwe who is on bail pending trial to report to the Registrar of the ICD every last Thursday of the month until the next convenient session of the High Court.

State Attorney Mr Ivan Kyazze told court that they have gathered evidence to pin Mr Arinaitwe in regard to the alleged aggravated trafficking in persons case.

Court documents show that Mr Arinaitwe coordinated the journey of the victim on phone and that the accused policeman and his girlfriend received the victim who traveled by bus from Mbarara.

According to the court indictment, the accused Arinaitwe told the victim that she would be working for him as house maid at a monthly wage of Shs70,000.

“That the accused person left his girlfriend in bed with just a towel wrapped around his waist, went to the kitchen where the victim was washing utensils and made sexual gestures to the victim. He held her tightly and attempted to unwrap his towel but the victim pushed him away,” reads the court document.

It alleged that on the same night in July 2023 after the departure of his girlfriend, Mr Arinaitwe followed the victim to the bedroom and forcefully had unprotected sex with the victim.

Prosecution case

The state allege that between the months of June and July 2023 at Nalumunye – Bandwe Zone, Rubaga Division in Kampala District, the Superintendent of Police, Mr Arinaitwe transported or recruited or haboured a girl, by means of fraud or deception or abuse of power or of a position of vulnerability to achieve her consent for the purpose of exploitation to wit sexual exploitation and the offense was committed by a law enforcement office employed in a public service.