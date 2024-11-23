Besigye woes: It was just a matter of when

To political observers, the arrest of Col (Rtd) Kizza Besigye in Nairobi on Saturday and his trial in a military court on Wednesday came off as no surprise but marked the beginning of a circus rehearsed and played at every beginning of an election cycle.

The move, ordinarily planned by the ruling party using its security machinery, is meant to intimidate any serious contender against incumbent Yoweri Museveni.

The military court in Makindye, despite Besigye’s legal team challenging his trial there, has always been the trial court for such cases.

Besigye’s lawyer, also the Kampala city mayor Erias Lukwago, asked presiding court chairman Brig Freeman Mugabe not to hear the case, as Besigye was not a soldier and, therefore, could not be subjected to a court specifically established to try soldiers.

As expected, the court went ahead and remanded Besigye and his colleague Obed Lutale, accused of four crimes, including holding pistols and planning against the security of Uganda, until December 2.

Besigye’s current case may not be surprising, as he has faced similar ones before. In 2005, after his return from exile, and less than three months before the elections, he was arrested and charged with treason, abetting treason and rape.

Nominated while in jail, and after gruelling months of trial, where he oscillated between campaign rallies and the courtroom, there was no evidence against him and the charges were dropped.

Over the decades, Museveni’s government has been accused of repeated rights violations against opposition leaders and supporters, including illegal detentions, torture, and intimidation before, during, and immediately after the electoral cycle.

Gilbert Olanya, an opposition Member of Parliament, says the government is scared of Besigye, especially given his renewed political activism, while opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine says Uganda is being dragged back to the dark days of abductions, terming it very unfortunate.

Kyagulanyi understands the extent to which the Kampala regime can go after his arrest in November 2020 led to the widespread protests in which security responded with brutal force, killing more than 50 people, many of whom, the government admitted, were innocent.

A declaration of intention to contest the presidency attracts the full force of the security apparatus. Former Museveni insiders, Amama Mbabazi and Gen Henry Tumukunde, faced a similar force or arrest, blockade, and other forms of intimidation when they contested against him in 2016.

President Museveni, who has not indicated he will contest in the 2026 presidential election, looks upbeat for the next set of polls that would take him to the seventh term of office that ends in 2031, when he will be aged 87.

His bush war comrade and close confidant-turned-bitter rival Besigye, whose absence in politics had created an impression of retirement, roared back recently.

While addressing a rally recently in western Uganda’s misty Kabale district, the four-time presidential candidate announced to an ululating crowd that he had returned to finish a mission he started decades earlier –uprooting “a dictatorial regime.”

The timing and choice of the pronouncement created a buzz in both government and opposition camps, with many believing that it is likely the retired colonel was laying the ground for a fifth attempt at the country’s presidency in the next general election slated for January 2026.

But the doctor-turned-politician said it was not about elections, but a change of government, no matter when, adding that change should not wait for 2026, but must happen now. How this could be achieved is still not clear.

Besigye said the consultations are not targeting the 2026 general election but simply a platform he is using to awaken and re-energise the populace who seem to be losing hope in the political opposition.

The retired colonel, whose movements had always been constrained by a heavy presence of police and military personnel at his home and surrounding areas for a long time, under what was termed as preventive arrest, was this time allowed to traverse the country unhindered.

His travels culminated in the launch of a new political party, the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF). The political splinter group from the Forum for Democratic Force, whose leadership Besigye accused of working with Museveni to kill the party, cemented their divorce from the party he helped found by the formation of the new party after his supporters told him in unison: “Start a new political party, lead it and we shall follow.”

Besigye kept promising his supporters that there was a separate arrangement to “change our situation” that could not wait for 2026 since the elections are simply Museveni’s plan and arrangement, with little chance of unseating him.

“We shall have our arrangement that we are sure can change the situation. Thinking about the election is shooting yourself in the foot,” he said.

By 2016, and after four attempts at the country’s top position, each time competing against the same incumbent, Besigye nearly broke the record as the most arrested politician on earth, having been arrested more than 45 times.

“Frankly, for me, it is not time for our parties anymore. We are spending time on trivialities, quarrelling over this and that. The time now requires that all of us simply come to the frontline and say enough is enough. If we are to go out, we all go out as one,” Besigye said then.

“I think we need to draw the line and say it starts now. We cannot simply sit and wait. This is not about candidates. All these questions that are going on in the media; who is coming? It seems Besigye is coming back -- he is a candidate. It’s not about anybody being anything, it’s about all of us fighting to get our country back.”

These comments were being followed closely and could have sealed the fate of the retired soldier. The question was when and how. The arrest of 36 FDC leaders in Kisumu, Kenya, who were taken to court and recently released on bail, could have been part of the plan.

Either they will be used to pin him, like the case has been in many cases where he has been arrested, or they will be intimidated out of Besigye’s party.

According to Yusuf Serunkuuma, a political pundit in Kampala, Besigye is a street player and understands activism more than the podium.

“Besigye matured in his sense of politics in the country and took the route of activism, which presents more possibilities than straight elections,” he says.

Museveni believes he is the only man who has Uganda’s welfare at heart, while Besigye believes the struggle for democracy in Uganda is his life’s mission. The two will always collide in Uganda’s political journey.

But some analysts believe the Museveni regime planners could have intended to bring Besigye into the limelight and launch or force him into the 2026 race.

That way, and given that Kyagulanyi has declared he will contest again, makes it a three-horse one, where Besigye and Kyagulanyi share the opposition vote to the advantage of NRM candidate Museveni.

Kyagulanyi has a strong support base in central Uganda, while Besigye’s former stronghold of northern and northeastern Uganda has embraced NRM over the past decade, with Museveni performing better in the last two elections. But he still has a strong support base in parts of western, central and eastern Uganda.