Bible Society general secretary, Simon Peter Mukhama dead

The Christian fraternity in the country is mourning the death of Simon Peter Mukhama, who has been the General Secretary of the Bible Society of Uganda.

Mukhama passed away Friday morning at Mengo Hospital in Kampala where he had reportedly been rushed for treatment.

Details of the cause of his death were still scanty by press time.

"It's so sad to learn of the passing on of the General Secretary of the Bible Society of Uganda, Mr. Simon Peter Mukhama this morning. May God comfort the family, Bible Society family and all people of God," All Saints Cathedral Kampala tweeted on Friday Morning.

In life and in his role that he held for more than a decade, Mukhama was dedicated to ensuring that everyone engages with the Bible in a language they understand best. He led various fundraising to support the translation of the Bible into different languages.

Mukhama was in a 2019 article by this publication described as the man who makes the Bible "fun and cool"